Sonoran style taquería, Taco Boy's, to open more locations in Arizona

PHOENIX — If you’re looking for a spot to sit down and enjoy authentic Mexican tacos, you need to head out to Taco Boy's where they’re grilling meat over charcoal just like in Sonora, Mexico.

“What makes our food authentic and different is that it’s Sonoran style. We cook our meat over [a] charcoal grill like in Sonora where we’re from,” said Juan F. Cornejo, one of the owners of Taco Boy's. “If you don’t cook, your meat over there [Sonora, Mexico] over charcoal… nobody even tries it to begin with. You’re born with that idea that this is how you cook meats,” he added.

“IT’S SONORAN STYLE”

They’re known for their tacos of: Carne Asada (Steak), Pollo (Chicken), Tripa, Cabeza, Pastor, Barbacoa.

“The way that we do it, is that we use our charcoal- which is mesquite charcoal-, our meat is cooked over it, so we light it every day, our meat [is] cooked fresh every day, we don’t leave anything overnight, we don’t freeze our meat- nothing. Everything [is] sliced in-house, we cook it over the charcoal, we cut it up… it goes from the charcoal to the cutting board, to the taco,” said Cornejo. “It’s fresh, it's fast, it's simple,” he added.

And if you get thirsty, don’t worry, Tacos Boy's has a variety of drinks; imported beer, Micheladas, and aguas frescas like Horchata and Jamaica.

FOR THE “RAZA”

The popular taco shop is cooking up more locations in the state. It’ll soon have a home in the West Valley.

Taco Boy's decided to open its third location on the corner of 91st Avenue and Camelback Road because they want to be there for the Hispanic community in that area- stating “our food is for the raza, for Hispanic people…we want to be there. That’s why we chose to be there.”

There’s also one more reason for the expansion in that area. “The West Valley is just growing so rapidly, there’s so many things coming to the Westgate area… I feel like our food is for everybody,” said Cornejo in an interview with ABC15.

WHERE TO GO



Downtown Phoenix: 620 E Roosevelt St.

Tempe: 1015 S Rural Road

COMING SOON

“We got two in the oven, and we’re trying to open many more,” said Cornejo in an interview with ABC15, who confirmed that these two locations will open this year. Originally, the West Valley was going to open in April, but due to delays there isn’t a set date placed; ABC15 will update the story with any new information.

