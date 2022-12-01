5 new stores and attractions coming soon to Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe Marketplace is welcoming a handful of new shops, attractions, and new food over the next several months to join a few other new retailers.

The shopping center says customers will soon be able to enjoy Lou Malnati’s, which is opening its eighth Valley location later this month.

The restaurant will provide dine-in, carryout, curbside pick-up, no-contact delivery, and drop-off catering services to customers.

In spring 2023, you’ll be able to check out Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing, which will be located near Victoria’s Secret and Dave & Buster’s. They are planning a nearly 10,000-square-foot facility where you can learn to throw an axe or hone your axe-throwing skills in a safe and fun place.

Those in need of some TLC will have the option to relax with services from the Enclave Salon Suites or Primp & Blow, which offers professional blowouts, makeup, hair extension, and more.

The Vitamin Shoppe is also opening next year near Twin Peaks, offering a variety of supplements, vitamins, herbs, sports nutrition, CBD, and natural beauty products.

Hickory Farms recently opened a seasonal shop at Tempe Marketplace and Drift Haus, a pop-up race cart experience.