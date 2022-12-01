Lou Malnati's Pizzeria to open Tempe location

TEMPE, AZ — Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, based in Northbrook, Illinois, is preparing to open its eighth Valley location this month!

The new restaurant will be located in Tempe Marketplace, at 27 South McClintock Dr.

Invited guests will be able to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 13 to celebrate the grand opening.

"Since our first location opened in Arizona, we've been welcomed with open arms and feel grateful to our loyal fanbase," said owner Marc Malnati in a press release. "Our team is excited to expand in the Valley and open a new full-service restaurant in the Tempe area. We're thrilled to bring our authentic Chicago-style deep dish pizza to Tempe Marketplace and become immersed in the vibrant and thriving community."

"We're committed to providing jobs at our restaurants while supporting the local communities we serve. We're humbled by all our loyal customers who love our food, family and hospitality," said Malnati.

Leading up to the grand opening, a charity event will be held to benefit the Arizona State University Foundation on December 11. According to a press release, friends and family of the ASU Foundation are invited for a pre-opening dinner in which featured menu items will be showcased for purchase. 100% of sales will be donated to the ASU Foundation.

The restaurant will provide dine-in, carryout, curbside pick-up, no-contact delivery, and drop-off catering services to customers.

Starting on Wednesday, December 14, operating hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lou Malnati's is still looking to fill various positions at the new location. Those interested can apply online or by texting "Lous" to 242424.