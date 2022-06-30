GLENDALE, AZ — It’s no secret that the West Valley is booming with new ventures, especially in Glendale where things are ramping up for the Superbowl next year.

And there’s one specific area in Glendale that has various new tenants opening in the following months.

According to spokesperson for Yam Properties LLC, which owns Westgate Entertainment District, here are some of the businesses that will be opening before or during 2023.

Pokitrition: Expected to open July of 2022.

Bruster's Ice Cream: Expected to open this summer.

PopStroke: Expected to open this December.

Sugar Factory: Expected to open by the end of 2022.

Tulum Kitchen & Cocktails: Expected to open during the summer of 2023.

Chicken N Pickle: Expected to open by spring 2023.

Thirsty Lion: Expected to open by summer 2023.

A MAP OF WHERE THE NEW BUSINESSES WILL BE

A QUICK GLANCE AT SOME OF THE TENANTS

PopStroke: This location will feature two 18-hole putting courses with an outdoor dining area; the menu includes craft beer, wine, cocktails, and ice cream.

Thirsty Lion: On the main floor, of the Glendale location, there will be a bar and dining room with TVs throughout, as well as a 5,251-square-foot outdoor patio. Upstairs, there will be an open-air patio with seating for up to 90 people.

Chicken N Pickle: The $15 million, two-story indoor and outdoor complex will be comprised of a casual, chef-driven restaurant with a sports bar, 10 total pickleball courts and other yard games like cornhole and connect four.

DON’T FORGET ABOUT “VAI RESORT”

Previously announced as Crystal Lagoons, that VAI Resort is set to open in late Spring of 2023. A 52,000-square-foot island will be the center point of the 60-acre entertainment resort and the business venture promises to create more than 1,800 new jobs in Glendale.