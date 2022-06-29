Multi-day festival set to take place in Phoenix before Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX — The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee announced Wednesday plans to develop a free, multi-day festival in Phoenix ahead of the big game.

The event is expected to take place the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII at Margaret T. Hance Park, which is located on 32 acres between 3rd Street and 3rd Avenue over Interstate 10.

The committee says it will be an “immersive experience” with music, entertainment, local foods, and multicultural celebrations for the whole family.

There will also be a Super Bowl Experience at Phoenix Convention Center where football fans can get autographs from football players, take part in youth football clinics, and more.

More information will be posted on SuperBowl.com in the coming months.

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.