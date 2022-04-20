PopStroke breaks ground on its Glendale location

GLENDALE, AZ — Get ready to par-tee! PopStroke has officially broken ground in the West Valley and is expected to open this fall in the city of Glendale.

According to the city officials, this location will feature two 18-hole putting courses with an outdoor dining area; the menu includes craft beer, wine, cocktails, and ice cream.

PopStroke | Melissa Sullivan



PopStroke menu items.

Fun fact: Tiger Woods is responsible for designing the putting courses at all future PopStroke locations.

Doug Thompson/PopStroke

POPSTROKE TO OPEN IN SCOTTSDALE

Reports from 2021 indicate that the Scottsdale-area location will be located on the northeastern part of the shopping center, near Hummingbird Lane and the Loop 101, just south of Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

"PopStroke, and I look forward to seeing players make those long putts in locations throughout the South and Southwest. Each new location will have a different course design and layout giving players unique putting challenges as they travel across the country,” said Tiger Woods in a press release.

The Scottsdale location is set to open this fall too.