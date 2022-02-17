Watch
Chicken and pickleball: New restaurant, entertainment concept planned for Glendale

KACY MEINECKE
This chain is bringing its first Arizona location to the Valley.
Posted at 8:46 AM, Feb 17, 2022
A new 68,000-square-foot restaurant and entertainment complex featuring the increasingly trendy pickleball is on its way to the West Valley.

Kansas City, Missouri-based Chicken N Pickle is planning to open its first Arizona location at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale in the lot directly east of AMC Westgate 20 on Brandon Lane.

Pickleball, a sport that was invented decades ago and is a cross between tennis, ping pong and badminton, has seen a massive uptick in interest in recent years. The sport grew in 2020 to 4.2 million players in the U.S., a 21.3% increase from the previous year, according to USA Pickleball.

The $15 million, two-story indoor and outdoor complex will be comprised of a casual, chef-driven restaurant with a sports bar, 10 total pickleball courts and other yard games like cornhole and connect four. The company also offers various leagues, tournaments and professional instruction for pickleball.

The facility will have five indoor, climate-controlled courts, four covered outdoor courts and an additional court connected to the restaurant. The restaurant will also include bars, pavilions, multiple dining areas, rooftop dining and outdoor tables.

