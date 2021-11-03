Thirsty Lion Gastropub opening restaurant in the West Valley

GLENDALE, AZ — Thirsty Lion Gastropub is expanding to the West Valley.

The restaurant chain recently announced its plans to build a 9,800-square-foot, two-story bar and restaurant at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona. It will be located on the corner of West Coyote and Sunset Boulevard near Gila River Arena, according to a news release.

On the main floor, there will be a bar and dining room with TVs throughout, as well as a 5,251-square-foot outdoor patio. Upstairs, there will be an open-air patio with seating for up to 90 people.

It is anticipated to open sometime in December 2022.

Concept rendering/handout

“We are thrilled to bring our latest design to the West Valley because it is a thriving area with strong businesses, services and a great community around it. We look forward to connecting with residents and sharing this new gathering place with the Valley," said John Plew, president and CEO of Thirsty Lion Gastropub, in a statement.

Thirsty Lion has four other locations in Chandler, Gilbert, north Phoenix, and Tempe.

It is the latest project underway in and around Westgate, which is preparing to host the Super Bowl in 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

Construction has started on Crystal Lagoons, an entertainment development that will house restaurants, hotels, and restaurants, with a lagoon as its centerpiece. It will also be home to Mattell Adventure, which will have a Hot Wheels-themed coaster, and an indoor Thomas & Friends amusement park.

PopStroke, a Tiger Woods-funded company, also plans to open a couple of mini-golf courses. But, unlike traditional ones with windmills and other hazards, these ones will feature hazards found on professional golf courses, such as bunkers and rough grass.

Westgate has also welcomed new tenants, including Cupbop, a Korean BBQ concept, and NakedQ BBQ.