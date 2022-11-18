Months before opening, Omni Tempe Hotel has solid future bookings

TEMPE, AZ — The Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU isn’t even open yet and it has events booked for its ballrooms years in advance.

While crews finish construction on the $125 million project for an April 2023 opening, the sales staff of the highly anticipated — and at one time controversial — hotel being built on the corner of Mill Ave and University Drive in Tempe has been working to get events on its calendar.

“The hotel is averaging roughly 60-plus leads a month for demand,” Matt Drusch, the director of sales and marketing at the Omni Tempe told the Business Journal. “We are booking as far out as 2026 with our inquiries.”

The Omni Tempe will miss out on the 2023 peak season because it’ll open in late April, but Drusch said his team has booked group business at the hotel for the summer of 2023 and the back half of 2023. “Those opportunities — those are programs that were not in Tempe or did not have interest in coming to this market previously,” he said. “We are bringing new clients to Tempe.”

