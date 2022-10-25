Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to open more locations in Arizona and eyes nearby states

PHOENIX, AZ — The Scottsdale-based restaurant company Square One Concepts has 13 Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers locations in Arizona and more will be opening in the Valley!

“The next Cold Beers we’re going to see opening here is going to be [in] the first quarter of 23’ and that’s in Maricopa,” said Tracy Frazier, Chief Operating Officer of Square One Concepts, to ABC15. “So, we’re going to a market that’s greatly underserved and we just see a vast amount of potential out there. There’s probably 50-60,000 homes out there with not enough options to choose from.”

Frazier tells ABC15 that the restaurant will open four locations total in the following cities: Maricopa, Verrado, Surprise, and Tucson.

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers This is a rendering of the Verrado location.

If you’re asking yourself, why strive for a rapid expansion­- here’s the reality: “These deals have been done and signed, but obviously with COVID things dramatically slowed and openings just came to a halt. We spent 21’ rebounding but – you know- product cost, steel construction, and labor was still tough to come by. It’s now that we are in 22’ that things have kind of normalized and we’re able to really get that train moving along and it just seems all of a sudden, [they’ve] all stacked up,” said Frazier.

Here’s where the new locations will be located.

Verrado location in Buckeye



Address: 1915 North Verrado Way, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Slated to open in the second quarter of 2023- possibly in April or May.

‘Village at Prasada’ location in Surprise



Loop 303 near Waddell Road.

Expected opening date is slated for Spring 2024.

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers | Suite 6 Architecture + Planning These are renderings of the Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers storefront that will open at the Village at Prasada; the outdoor shopping center that’s coming to Surprise, Arizona.

Town of Maricopa location in Pinal County



Address: 20350 N. John Wayne Pkwy, Suite 160, Maricopa, AZ 85139

Slated to open in early Spring of 2023.

Oro Valley location in Tucson



Address: 7315 N. Oracle Rd., Oro Valley, AZ 85704

Slated to open for late Spring of 2023.

RESTAURANT EYES EXPANSION IN NEARBY STATES

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is eyeing other states for future expansion.

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Some of the menu items at Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers.



According to Frazier, to date, there are no confirmed locations in other states but there is heavy interest in developing storefronts in Texas, Utah, and Nevada within the next two years.