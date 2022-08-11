White Castle announces plans for second Valley location in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Fan-favorite restaurant White Castle, known for its square sliders, has announced plans to open another location in the Valley!

According to a press release sent to ABC15, the new location will be at the Emerald Center near I-10 and Warner Road [8755 S. Jewel St.]. The Tempe restaurant is planned to open in the first half of 2023.

We’re about to be the hottest thing in Tempe. And that’s saying something. 🌡️☀️ Coming in 2023! pic.twitter.com/diCsJrbZp2 — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) August 11, 2022

White Castle representatives say that the new store-front will be approximately 2,800 square feet and will create 60 new jobs.

A LITTLE BIT OF BACKGROUND:

Video in the player above is from the opening of the first White Castle that opened in 2019.

White Castle's first location in Arizona opened in Scottsdale in 2019, near Loop 101 and Via de Ventura. White Castle has also served its food from a few ghost kitchens in recent years across the Valley for delivery only but it's unclear if any of those locations remain open as of now.