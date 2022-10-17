VAI Resort: from its ‘party island’ to its 360 degree concert stage, here's what we know

GLENDALE, AZ — Earlier this year, the city of Glendale announced that VAI Resort was set to open in late Spring of 2023, but now the entertainment resort is set to open in late 2023 per its latest press release.

This giant business venture is expected to create more than 1,800 new jobs for the city of Glendale and “have a far-reaching economic benefit for the region,” according to the city.

“When you pick your partners well, you can expect great things to happen,” said, Kevin Phelps, Glendale City Manager, in a statement. “Mr. Fisher’s increased investment and enhanced vision for this world-class property will truly cement the City of Glendale here in the valley, the state and the country as a top entertainment destination.”

VAI Resort is targeted to be a whopping $1 billion business venture that’ll use 60 acres of land in Glendale.

VAI Resort “Debuting VAI in my home state is a monumental moment and one that I hope will further elevate Arizona on the international stage as a notable entertainment destination,” said Fisher, president of VAI Global Development.

According to a press release, here’s what VAI Resort will feature:

$40 million “state-of-the-art” concert stage. According to the city of Glendale, VAI Resort is expected to host more than 100 events annually.

6-acre “swimming sanctuary and temperature-controlled white sand beaches.”

Konos Island, “a 52,000-square-foot marvel that will feature a Mediterranean restaurant, private cabanas, DJ booth and a 16-person aerial bar ideal for sipping cocktails with panoramic views from 130 feet in the air,” read the press release of VAI Resort.

VAI Resort According to a press release, Konos Island will be the country’s first man-made party island.

1,200 “luxurious rooms” and suites across three towers.

12 “upscale” restaurants & 10 “exclusive” bars and lounges.

VAI Resort Rendering of Konos’ Bar at night.

VAI Resort is set to open after the Super Bowl, which will take place in Glendale.

The video in the player above showcases how a Tempe company is playing a major role in transforming State Farm Stadium for the Super Bowl.

