‘Clean Zone’ will be in place for Super Bowl around State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ — The City of Glendale is notifying residents and business owners about protections that will be put in place surrounding the Super Bowl and surrounding activities.

The big game is set to be played at State Farm Stadium in February, and there will be what’s called a Clean Zone perimeter that encompasses a one-mile radius around the stadium.

This will mean that vendors or businesses will have to get permission from both the National Football League and the Super Bowl Host Committee if they want to promote anything connected to the event.

Clean Zones are not unique to cities hosting the Super Bowl as Tampa had to put in place the same restrictions for the 2021 game.

The City of Glendale said in a letter to residents that the restrictions will be in place from Saturday, February 4, 2023, through Monday, February 13, 2023.

They wrote a Clean Zone will be within a one-mile perimeter around the stadium that will prohibit:

Temporary structures or retail locations

Temporary sales permits for street, sidewalk or other vending activities

Temporary commercial and advertising signage, including but not limited to banners, inflatables, building wraps, video screens, electronic message boards, or nighttime projections of commercial messages.

The city writes that the prohibition of these activities will be strictly enforced by the City of Glendale Police Department and other partner agencies.

For one local small business in Glendale, they missed the application period to serve their tacos inside that perimeter, “We’re close enough, we work with the stadium so hopefully we’ll get some business still for everyone who comes into town,” said Cesar Rodriguez, owner of Taqueria El Sol.

Rodriguez has a food truck that sits at the corner of 83rd Avenue and Glendale and said for the first time this year they are serving their hand-made tortillas and tacos inside State Farm Stadium for all home games, “when we were dreaming about our food truck, and we would go to games, we would see some of the food trucks outside the stadium, that was a dream that maybe one day we can serve here.”