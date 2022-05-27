Barbie, Masters of the Universe rides planned for Glendale adventure park

Mattel Inc. and Epic Resort Destinations LLC recently unveiled big plans for the Mattel Adventure Park in the Phoenix metro.

The companies had previously announced the creation of the first-ever Mattel Adventure Park while breaking ground on the adjacent Crystal Lagoons Island Resort, which is now under new ownership and being rebranded as VAI Resort.

The park and resort, which is slated to feature 1,200 hotel rooms, a concert stage and beaches, will be located just south of the State Farm Stadium in Glendale's sports and entertainment district in the West Valley.

This week, Mattel and EPIC said the park will feature additional brands including Barbie, Masters of the Universe and Mattel Games with various entertainment experiences. The park is slated to open in the first quarter of 2023, while the resort is expected to open in late spring of 2023.

