Valley residents to make big money renting out their homes week of Super Bowl

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale will be in the national spotlight six months from now for Super Bowl LVII and that means some big money-making opportunities.

Hotels are already filling up, so people who live near State Farm Stadium are cashing in by renting out their own homes to tourists.

That includes James Sirmans.

Inside his home, you'll see high ceilings, lots of counter space, and trendy decor. With the stadium just a mile away, he knew his crib would be a hot spot come February.

"It's one opportunity of a lifetime," he said. "I mean, how often do you get the Super Bowl right in your backyard?"

Sirmans listed his home on rental sites for $10,500 a night. He says a family from overseas has already booked it, planning to make him about a $40,000 profit.

And he's not alone.

There are hundreds of listings on sites like Airbnb and VRBO going for five figures the week of the Super Bowl.

ABC15 asked George Chebat, an Attorney with Enera Law who specializes in short-term rentals, what residents should know if they are planning on renting out their homes.

Chebat says first and foremost, do your research. In Arizona, short-term rentals are required to register through the state, county, and in some cases, the respective city. The regulations are in an effort to crack down on parties and other potential disturbances that could happen at the home.

A city of Glendale spokesperson tells ABC15 they are still working to set up their registration process, after recently passing an ordinance in May, but you can learn more about what is currently required here. The city of Phoenix also has a guide directing homeowners on how to register.

Chebat also recommends checking and updating your homeowner's insurance. He says most don't cover everything, and that includes the plans offered through rental sites.

"As your guest, they might commit some intentional act that won't be covered by the Air Cover Program through AirBNB, so I would think of the Air Cover Program and other coverage and liability coverage through various hosting platforms as supplemental," Chebat said.

Chebat says owners also need to make sure their home matches the description they give online and is kept clean, so guests don't come after them for unsanitary or unsafe conditions.

For Sirmans, he's going above and beyond for his guests, offering a limousine service and an in-house chef. He has this message for other Valley residents thinking of sharing their homes too:

"My theory is, just go for it," he said. "If you have the space and want to make a little extra money, it's a great way to put some cash in your pocket."

According to Airbnb, the last time the Super Bowl was in Glendale in 2015, hosts earned collectively over $1 million.