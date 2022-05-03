Watch
Bliss ReBAR in downtown Phoenix to close after 12 years

Posted at 10:32 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 13:32:40-04

PHOENIX, AZ — After serving the downtown community for over a decade, downtown Phoenix patio bar Bliss ReBAR is closing.

The the popular bar, restaurant announced its closure via its social media channels Monday.

“We diligently tried to negotiate a new lease, but the new executor of the estate has different plans that unfortunately do not include us. We still will give everything to change this outcome, but great responsibility rests on us to tell you and our staff as we believe in good business practices,” according to a statement released Monday.

The establishment's last day is May 22 with more details about upcoming event to be announced.

TAKEAWAYS

  • Closing day is May 22, 2022.
  • If you have a gift card from Bliss ReBAR, they're valid until closing
    day.
  • Details on hours and closing events “will be posted soon.”

IF YOU GO
Location: 901 North 4th Street

Current hours

  • Closed on Mondays.
  • Tuesday –Thursday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Friday: 4 p.m. – midnight.
  • Saturday & Sunday: 10:30 a.m. – midnight.

ABC15 has reached out to Bliss ReBAR and will update the story with any new infomation.

