Bliss ReBAR in downtown Phoenix to close after 12 years

PHOENIX, AZ — After serving the downtown community for over a decade, downtown Phoenix patio bar Bliss ReBAR is closing.

The the popular bar, restaurant announced its closure via its social media channels Monday.

“We diligently tried to negotiate a new lease, but the new executor of the estate has different plans that unfortunately do not include us. We still will give everything to change this outcome, but great responsibility rests on us to tell you and our staff as we believe in good business practices,” according to a statement released Monday.

The establishment's last day is May 22 with more details about upcoming event to be announced.

TAKEAWAYS



Closing day is May 22, 2022.

If you have a gift card from Bliss ReBAR, they're valid until closing

day. Details on hours and closing events “will be posted soon.”

IF YOU GO

Location: 901 North 4th Street

Current hours



Closed on Mondays.

Tuesday –Thursday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. – midnight.

Saturday & Sunday: 10:30 a.m. – midnight.

ABC15 has reached out to Bliss ReBAR and will update the story with any new infomation.