‘Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay’ is coming to Phoenix

PHOENIX — Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is bringing his burger chain to the Valley! ‘Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay’ will open inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

According to a press release sent to ABC15, Intelligration Capital BB, LLC (ICBB), the licensor & franchisor company for Bobby’s Burgers, has sealed a deal with The Grove, Inc. (TGI), the airport operating group.

“Bobby’s Burgers is slated to open in Q1 of 2023 as part of a state-of-the-art food hall, The Crystals, which TGI will run," read the statement.

The chain will open at the airport’s eighth concourse in Terminal 4 that’s used exclusively by Southwest Airlines.

“We’re not only honored to transform the way travelers dine at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, but it also takes on strong meaning to be part of such a memorable moment for the Bobby’s Burgers brand as its first licensing deal,” said Nina Madonia, CEO of The Grove, Inc., in a press release.

Bobby’s Burgers





“Bobby’s Burgers at The Crystals will have our full menu of offerings, including breakfast, so that more customers are able to enjoy the Bobby Flay experience. We look forward to our future at Phoenix Sky Harbor and are certain of the bright days ahead there,’ said Laurence Kretchmer, co-founder and managing partner of Bobby’s Burgers, in a press release sent to ABC15.

IF YOU GO



When it’s open, Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport [3400 E Sky Harbor Blvd].

Slated opening date is in the first quarter of 2023.

MORE FOOD TO TRY

‘Bobby’s Burgers’ will bring menu items you’ll want to try when it lands in Phoenix. In the meantime, you might want to make a stop at the Arizona State Fair. There are lots of new treats to try and you only have until October 30 to do so!

The video in the player above showcases just some of the new food items available this year!