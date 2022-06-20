New Southwest Airlines concourse at Phoenix Sky Harbor Terminal 4 set to welcome passengers

Passengers will start arriving at a brand new concourse at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport next week.

Starting June 20, flights will begin landing and taking off at the airport’s eighth concourse in Terminal 4. The eight-gate, 275,000-square-foot addition will be used exclusively by Southwest Airlines.

The latest addition to the airport was described by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego as “the most gorgeous concourse on the planet,” during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held June 17.

The $310 million project has been in the works for years, with St. Louis, Missouri-based McCarthy Building Cos. Inc. being picked as the general contractor in December 2018. Even though operations at Sky Harbor slowed dramatically during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, construction continued, and McCarthy reportedly finished the project on budget and relatively on time.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said during the June 17 event that he was happy that the project continued during the pandemic, especially now when demand for air travel is quite high.

