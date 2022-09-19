Deals and promotions: here’s how to save some money at the Arizona State Fair

PHOENIX, AZ — Planning on going to the Arizona State Fair this year? You’ll want to check out these deals and promotions that’ll be offered so you can save some money when going!

“READ AND RIDE”: This deal presented by SRP can get your kid-free ride passes! To do so, your child will need to read three books and fill out this form.



“FEEL GOOD FRIDAYS”: If you bring 10 cans/items of non-perishable food on Fridays, you’ll get one free admission ; this promotion excludes opening day- September 23. This deal is presented to you by Sanderson Ford and the cans collected will befit Operation Santa Claus and St. Mary’s Food Bank.



SPECIAL DATES TO SAVE



Friday, October 14: Friends 55+ Day presented by Humana will get you in for free at the state fair.



Friday, October 21: As a way to say, "thank you for your service," Vet Tix and the Arizona State Fair will offer free admission to those who have served.

IF YOU GO



The Arizona State Fair runs from Sep 23 - Oct 30

Gates open at noon, Thursdays through Sundays.

General admission [ages 8 and up] is $15 and children 7 and under enter for FREE.

Location: 1826 W. McDowell Rd

WHAT’S NEW AT THE FAIR?

Here are some new attractions you’ll want to check out or try for the first time.



Omnium Circus.

All-star monster trucks.

Backyard concert series - tribute concerts.

New food: CAP'N Crunch Funnel Cake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Funnel Cake, LOCO Ramen Cup and more!

Click here to see what the full breakdown of what’s new at the fair!