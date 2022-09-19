Deals and promotions: here’s how to save some money at the Arizona State Fair

PHOENIX, AZ — Planning on going to the Arizona State Fair this year? You’ll want to check out these deals and promotions that’ll be offered so you can save some money when going!
- “READ AND RIDE”: This deal presented by SRP can get your kid-free ride passes! To do so, your child will need to read three books and fill out this form.
- “FEEL GOOD FRIDAYS”: If you bring 10 cans/items of non-perishable food on Fridays, you’ll get one free admission; this promotion excludes opening day- September 23. This deal is presented to you by Sanderson Ford and the cans collected will befit Operation Santa Claus and St. Mary’s Food Bank.
- $3 FOOD: According to event officials, you’ll be able to enjoy $3 food every Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
SPECIAL DATES TO SAVE
- Friday, October 14: Friends 55+ Day presented by Humana will get you in for free at the state fair.
- Friday, October 21: As a way to say, “thank you for your service,” Vet Tix and the Arizona State Fair will offer free admission to those who have served.
IF YOU GO
- The Arizona State Fair runs from Sep 23 - Oct 30
- Gates open at noon, Thursdays through Sundays.
- General admission [ages 8 and up] is $15 and children 7 and under enter for FREE.
- Location: 1826 W. McDowell Rd
WHAT’S NEW AT THE FAIR?
Here are some new attractions you’ll want to check out or try for the first time.
- Omnium Circus.
- All-star monster trucks.
- Backyard concert series - tribute concerts.
- New food: CAP'N Crunch Funnel Cake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Funnel Cake, LOCO Ramen Cup and more!
Click here to see what the full breakdown of what’s new at the fair!