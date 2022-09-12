What’s new at the Arizona State Fair: circus, monster trucks, concerts, and food

PHOENIX, AZ — IT’S THAT TIME OF YEAR AGAIN! The Arizona State Fair kicks off on September 23 and runs until October 30. What’s new? Well, there are circus acts, monster truck shows, 'tribute' concerts, new food, and more! Here’s the full rundown.

NEW SHOWS AND PERFORMANCES

OMNIUM CIRCUS: This new attraction at the fair will run from September 29 through October 8. According to event officials, the circus will feature “jaw-dropping feats, joyful antics, and plenty of laughter.”

Keep this in mind: You’ll need an additional ticket for this showing.

ALL-STAR MONSTER TRUCKS: Get to see the big rides for free with fair admission from September 23 to the 25 & again from October 28-30.



BACKYARD CONCERT SERIES - TRIBUTE CONCERTS: “Once the sun sets, the Arizona State Fair turns into an all-star venue, where you can see shows honoring your favorite music icons,” read a press release sent to ABC15 by fair officials. Some of the ‘tribute’ concerts include: Bruno Mars, AC/DC, Journey, Selena, and others. These performances are free to enjoy with your fair admission. You can check out the full list of performances, right here.

NEW FOOD

Get your sweet tooth ready, there are lots of new treats to try out!

As of now, fair officials have announced the following items as their new foods on the ground: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Funnel Cake, CAP'N Crunch Churros, and LOCO Ramen Cup.

IF YOU GO



Mark your calendar : Arizona State Fair runs from Sep 23 - Oct 30

Arizona State Fair runs from Sep 23 - Oct 30 Gates open at noon, Thursdays through Sundays.

Location: 1826 W. McDowell Rd

Admission cost



General admission- ages 8 and up: $15

Children 7 and under enter for FREE.

There are three AZ State Fair parking options



North Lot: $12

West Lot: $8

‘VIP Parking’: $30

