White Castle to break ground in Tempe this November

TEMPE, AZ — White Castle announced Thursday that its company will break ground in Tempe on November 15!

According to a press release sent to ABC15, a groundbreaking ceremony that is not open to the public will include remarks from: Jeff Carper (White Castle Chief Operating Officer), John Kelley (White Castle Chief Product Officer), and Tempe Mayor Corey Woods.

We’re about to be the hottest thing in Tempe. And that’s saying something. 🌡️☀️ Coming in 2023! pic.twitter.com/diCsJrbZp2 — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) August 11, 2022

Earlier this year, the company informed us that the new location will be at the Emerald Center near I-10 and Warner Road [8755 S. Jewel St.].

The Tempe restaurant is expected to open in the first half of 2023.

White Castle & Arizona

Video in the player above is from the opening of the first Arizona White Castle that opened in 2019.

White Castle's first location in Arizona opened in Scottsdale in 2019, near Loop 101 and Via de Ventura. White Castle has also served its food from a few ghost kitchens in recent years across the Valley for delivery only but it's unclear if any of those locations remain open as of now.