First look: Hash Kitchen’s new location in Peoria comes with new designs & dishes

PEORIA — Joey and Cristina Maggiore are getting ready to open their sixth location of Hash Kitchen in the Valley! The newest location of their brunch restaurant concept will open in Peoria near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road.

According to Joey Maggiore, the restaurant is expected to open in January 2023; as of now, there isn’t a slated opening date.

*Videos above showcase previous Hash Kitchen features on their Mega Glitter Bomb Mimosa & Bloody Mary Stations.

This second location in Peoria will debut the “next generation restaurant design for all upcoming locations” and isn’t far from their other West Valley storefront.

“The people are good to us, it’s a great area but it’s very, very busy, which is a good thing. But we wanted to be able to have another location closer by so we can offset some of the crowds from that one and allow people to come in and dine in,” said Joey Maggiore in an interview with ABC15.

Here's what you can expect to see at this storefront before it opens.

The Maggiore Group “We like to keep it interesting and new for our guest. You know what I’ve always hated was such a cookie cutter operation where they all look the same, they all don’t have their own identity- yes, they should all have the same feel/the same look to a sense, but each area, each community should have a little bit more local to a little more fun and so we try to up that at every [location],” said Joey Maggiore.

You’ll be seeing some designs around the restaurant and some still some Hash Kitchen favorites.

The Maggiore Group Ceiling décor at the new Hash Kitchen location in Peoria.

“We added some new graphics on the wall, some different imagery but we also made the Bloody Mary Bar a little bit more standout when you walk-in, we always want them in your face but this one is a little bit bigger a little bit more square- it hits you right when you walk in,” said Joey Maggiore.

The Maggiore Group The image above features the Whitney [left] and the Mangorita [right]; new cocktails that’ll debut at the new location.

According to Maggiore, this location will have the largest full-service outdoor patio of the Hash Kitchen chain.

The Maggiore Group “Big patio, she [Cristina Maggiore] chose new fabrics and different things and new design elements, she painted the floor, she added some little touches here and there that we notice that are big changes,” said Joey Maggiore.

New dishes will be debuting at this location and then will be on the menu at other Hash Kitchens.

The Maggiore Group New to the menu is the ‘Cream Puff Ferris Wheel’ [left]. Hash Kitchen’s signature treats like the Cannoli Donuts [right] will be on the menu too.

“This new menu we added some fun new items. One of them is a potato skin Benedict, where we do a little bit of potato skin through Benedict style,” said Maggiore. “We did some cool pancakes; they’re called the Tsunami Pancakes… [they’re] basically really molten and fold out on the table for [you], I mean really explosive/amazing stuff.”

IF YOU GO



Address: 16222 N. 83rd Ave

Slated to open in January 2023.



HIRING EVENT

Need a job? Hash Kitchen will have a two-day hiring event on December 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the new Arrowhead location [16222 N. 83rd Ave] in Peoria.

“Front-of-house and back-of-house applicants are welcome to bring their resumes along with two forms of ID,” read a press release. For more hiring opportunities at this local chain, click here.

ANOTHER LOCATION IN THE WORKS

Joey Maggiore confirms to ABC15 that another Hash Kitchen is in the works.

The new storefront is currently under construction in Gilbert. This location will open in 2023; no exact opening date announced as of now.