Inside Pickleball Backyard: an indoor pickleball facility that’s open 24/7 in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — Attention picklers — a new pickleball facility has opened its doors in Gilbert.

Say ‘hello ‘to Pickleball Backyard! The six indoor pickleball courts facility is open daily, 24 hours a day.

“So we plan to have staff here till around 10 p.m. Then if you’d like to play after that, you can make a reservation on our app and you’ll be emailed a code where you can access [the] door, come in on your own, play for your time, and then leave on your own,” explained Cedric Shun, a head coach at the facility.

Never played pickleball? Well, here’s what Shun says you need to keep in mind: “Every Saturday we are offering free Intro to Pickleball classes for one hour. You can sign up online and come in visit and we’ll get you started.”



Date: Opening day is June 23 at 6 a.m.

“We have our soft opening this weekend – Friday, Saturday, Sunday - where you can come in and try our events or try out the courts for free, and then we’re planning to have a grand opening [in] early July - with our grand opening tournament mid-July,” said Shun.



Shun and his son playing on court #1.



Cost: There will be membership and guest prices, that information can be checked here.

Location: 868 N Gilbert Rd in the town of Gilbert.

FIRST LOCATION AND A FRANCHISE IN THE MAKING

According to Justin Turley, chief marketing officer of Pickleball Backyard, the team behind Pickleball Backyard sees a need for indoor pickleball facilities in Arizona with the possibility of rolling out more locations in the future.

“Our goal is to expand and have probably at least two facilities there in Gilbert… look at Mesa, Scottsdale,” said Turley in an interview with ABC15. “Our goal is to eventually have ten facilities, not all in Arizona necessarily, but probably four or five in Arizona.”

According to Turley, they hope to make Pickleball Backyard into a franchise to “help other people all over the country open-up facilities" that are indoors of the sport.