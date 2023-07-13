Watch Now
VROOM! Tickets on sale for the Glendale Monster Jam at State Farm Stadium

The Encore Agency / Monster Truck Jam
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jul 13, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — It's time to 'mash the throttle' and get your tickets for the Glendale Monster Jam!

Tickets are now on sale for the Sept. 30, 2023, motorsport event at State Farm Stadium.

This family event will draw world-champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks to tear up the dirt.

For fans with a Pit Pass, the action begins at 2:30 p.m. with a Pit Party where you can see the massive trucks up close, and meet your favorite drivers and crews.

IF YOU GO:

  • WHEN: Saturday, September 30. Event starts at 7 p.m.
  • WHERE: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Drive Glendale, AZ 85305]
