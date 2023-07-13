VROOM! Tickets on sale for the Glendale Monster Jam at State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ — It's time to 'mash the throttle' and get your tickets for the Glendale Monster Jam!

Tickets are now on sale for the Sept. 30, 2023, motorsport event at State Farm Stadium.

This family event will draw world-champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks to tear up the dirt.

For fans with a Pit Pass, the action begins at 2:30 p.m. with a Pit Party where you can see the massive trucks up close, and meet your favorite drivers and crews.

