Phoenix area art adventure: See dozens of works of art on affordable light rail tour

PHOENIX — From northwest Phoenix to far east Mesa, you can experience Arizona's exploding arts scene from an affordable seat on the Valley Metro Light Rail.

"For just a few dollars you can get everybody on a train in air conditioning and go for an adventure," said Marshall Shore, Arizona’s Hip-Historian.

According to Shore, the Valley Metro Light Rail Station at 44th Street and Washington is where art and culture come together including the Pueblo Grande Museum and Archaeological Park which was recently renamed to "S'edav Va'aki Museum."

"It really is kind of a crossroads,” Shore said. “You've got the airport. You can hop on and off there. We also have the museum."

Historic photos, ornate shade structures, intricate building details, and artwork at all 38 light rail stops help to tell a story, uniquely associated with the people who live there, according to Shore.

"I actually was involved with the one in Mesa right across from the Temple,” Shore said. “So, we actually had all these interviews with Mesa residents about what it was like when they were children. And we used that then to create the work of art."

In the Arts District of Phoenix, the light rail station on Central Avenue, just north of Roosevelt, features a massive shade trellis made of perforated metal panels that cast geometric shadows on the ground below.

The shade trellis, titled “La Sombra Danza" by Peter Richards, is just one of many gems Valley Metro Light Rail riders can enjoy by hopping on and off the trains.

"That is actually my favorite work of art on the entire light rail just because there will be people who come out here and perform concerts," Shore said. "It's kind of like a modern bandshell. I love how it's so simple."

SMART SHOPPER SUMMER OF FUN: Hot summer 2023 deals and fun for families, kids in the Phoenix area

Just steps away from “La Sombra Danza" sits a giant metal sculpture with melted weapons at its base.

The sculpture is named “Release the Fear" after an organization founded by the sculpture's artist, Robert John Miley. In 2005, it was officially dedicated to young people who have endured the emotional trauma of witnessing violent crimes.

“For me, this is really one of the reasons why I love this sort of stuff so much,” Shore said. “Because then, you just kind of have this kind of hanging out. Where again, you get to experience the city in a different way than from the passenger seat or the driver's seat.”

Valley Metro has made it easy to purchase your fare at vending machines on the platforms. A full-day pass costs just $4.

Tickets are also available on the Valley Metro Smart Phone app.