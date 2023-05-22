Hot summer 2023 deals and fun for families, kids in the Phoenix area

Need some help keeping kids entertained this summer? Check out these deals that offer family fun for a reasonable price — or even free!

All week long on ABC15 Mornings, we'll be covering great deals around the family that will help you stay cool, learn and have fun this summer!

We've broken down these affordable ideas and deals by whether you want to enjoy the great outdoors or stay cool inside:

OUTDOOR FUN

Pools and splash pads are a great way to beat the heat and save money, too! Cities around the Valley offer dozens of public pools and fun in the water for as low as a few dollars — or even free some days! Find a pool or splash pad near you here.

Explore Arizona’s National Parks! Entrance fees are per-vehicle and are often an affordable way to go on an adventure. There are also free entrance days, including August 4 and September 23, this year. You can also get an annual pass — military members and some students are eligible for free passes.

Go fishing! There are dozens of places to go fishing in the Valley and even more across the state. Fishing licenses range in price from $5 to $57, and youth under 10 do not need a license to fish. See locations and learn more here.

Consider a waterpark or amusement park season pass! Golfland Sunsplash offers membership passes at various levels starting at $11.99 per month. The passes include freebies and discounts for each visit. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor also has a season pass that includes freebies, unlimited visits, and more for $80 to $160. It would pay for itself with about just a few visits to the parks using normal day passes. One-time processing fees and time commitments may apply, but if you plan on going several times, you could save a lot of cash! Don't want a membership? Special deals are also available on different days and hours.

INDOOR FUN

Mavrix is holding a summer-long "kids bowl free" deal. Kids ages 2-15 years old can bowl two games for free. This offer is valid May 30 – August 4, Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some restrictions apply. For more information, go here.

Planet Fitness offers a High School Summer Pass, allowing students 14-19 the chance to work out for free from May 15 through August 31. Register online here.

Main Event has all-you-can-play arcade games on Monday for $12.99.

Arizona Science Center offers discounted general admission for up to four people when a current EBT card and valid photo ID are presented. The deal is part of the Museums for All program and is only valid during regular daytime hours. For more information, click here.

Arizona Museum of Natural History offers discounted general admission for up to six people when a current EBT card and valid photo ID are presented. The deal is part of the Museums for All program. For more information, click here.

Makutu’s Island hosts $10 Toddler Tuesdays for kids between 1 and 4 years old. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults get in free.

Reading is a great way to “get away” and learn at the same time. Mesa Public Library's Summer Reading Program allows you to log your reading from June 1 to August 1, plus you can attend events all summer long to collect “secret codes.” As you collect points for reading, you can win prizes like free Lou Malnati’s pizza, Phoenix Mercury tickets, Arizona State Parks passes, free books, gift baskets, and more. This event is good for all ages and families can sign up under one account here.

Bowlero has half-priced arcade games on Wednesdays.

Tempe Center for the Arts is hosting multiple free events throughout the summer that are family friendly. The Southwest Youth Ballet Theatre: Celebration in June is a free performance. A DRAW-A-THON is a family-friendly all-day event indoors that offers games, art-making booths, demonstrations, and more fun. In July, check out a free sketchbook class, make your own visual "story" box, and pick up free art supplies. RSVP and check out more events here. If you don't want to leave the house, they also have free resources and classes you can access online for all ages.

If you want to switch it up and hang out in the car with the air-conditioning on at the drive-in theater, kids are just $2 at West Wind in Glendale. Kids four and under are free.

S’edav Va’aki (formerly Pueblo Grande) Museum is hosting Summertime Storytelling and Craft Saturdays. On June 10, July 1, and July 8, select authors will present their book and there will be themed crafts and snacks, for just $5 per child. The entry fee includes museum admission on the day of the event. For more information and to sign up, click here.

Need a lift? Tempe offers a free Youth Transit Pass for kids ages 6 to 18, allowing them access to public transportation for free. Find out how to register for them here.

For just $8, you can see eight movies in eight weeks at Harkins Theaters! The Summer Movie Fun program is a great way to cool off and see some of your favorite family-friendly films on the big screen. This summer, watch movies like The Secret Life of Pets, Sonic 2, Trolls World Tour and more. Summer Movie Fun season ticket holders will also receive a voucher valid June 1 through July 28 for 50% off one Kids Combo that includes popcorn, fruit snacks and a drink. Learn more here.

Culture Passes allow you to visit places around the Valley for free! All you have to do is go to your local library, see what passes are available, and enjoy! Some places you can visit are the Desert Botanical Garden, Arcosanti, Sedona Heritage Museum, Reid Park Zoo, ASU Gammage Beyond, Childsplay Theater Co., and more.

If your family loves a good ballgame, consider buying the Arizona Diamondbacks Summer Pass. For $99, you can get access to more than three dozen D-backs home games in June, July, and August. It would be a great deal if you plan to hit several games during the summer months!

Head to Michaels for free, crafty fun! Summer Camp Creatology offers four weeks of fun at all of the craft retailer’s locations. The classes, which take place from June 19 through July 14, are designed for kids 6 and older. You can take part online or in-store, and if you need supplies, you can buy craft kits. Learn more about the classes and how to apply here.

Fat Cats has several money-saving deals for families. They offer half-off arcade prices every Wednesday. If you join their Gold Cat rewards program, you can see movies on Mondays for $5 per ticket in addition to other deals. Locations also offer varying bowling specials for families — up to 6 people with 90 minutes of bowling, shoes, a large pizza, unlimited drinks, and a $10 arcade card for $60-90.

If you have a Phoenix Public Library card and want to make a movie night at home, download Kanopy and have free access to over a thousand movies, tv shows, educational videos, and story time.

Know of a great deal we missed? Send us a message at smartshopper@abc15.com.