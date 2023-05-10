Kids, teens can get free meals at 16 Phoenix schools this summer

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Union High School District is offering free breakfast and lunch to Valley youth this summer.

The district says 16 high schools will be open Monday through Thursday, May 30 to June 29, to serve children 18 and younger.

Breakfast will be served from 7:15 - 8:15 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

The locations are:



Alhambra High School 3839 W. Camelback Road

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29 Betty Fairfax High School 8225 S. 59th Avenue

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29 Bostrom High School 3535 N. 27th Ave.

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 13

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 13 Bioscience High School 512 E Pierce St.

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29 Carl Hayden High School 3333 W Roosevelt St.

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29 Phoenix Coding Academy 4525 N Central Avenue

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29 Cesar Chavez High School 3921 W Baseline Road

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29 The Academies at South Mountain 6401 S 7th Street

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29 Maryvale High School 3415 N. 59th Avenue

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29 Trevor G Browne High School 7402 W. Catalina Dr.

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29 Franklin Police and Fire HS 1645 W. McDowell Rd.

Monday - Thursday, June 5 - June 29

Monday - Thursday, June 5 - June 29 Metro Tech High School 1900 W. Thomas Road

Monday - Thursday, May 29 - June 28

Monday - Thursday, May 29 - June 28 Camelback High School 4312 N 28th Street

Monday - Thursday, May 29 - June 28

Monday - Thursday, May 29 - June 28 Central High School 4445 N Central Avenue

Monday - Thursday, June 5 - June 29

Monday - Thursday, June 5 - June 29 North High School 1101 E. Thomas Road

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29 Wilson College Prep 3005 East Fillmore Street

Monday - Thursday, May 30 - June 29

What to know:

