Get 50% off youth camps at Arizona Humane Society

The Arizona Humane Society is offering 50% off its half-day camps for kids in July!

The Paws for a Cause and Pawsitive Service Camp for Exceptional Teens take place July 5-7, 2023.

AHS offers the following description of each camp:



Paws for a Cause (1/2 Day Camp!) : During this 3-day long camp, campers will spend half-day camp sessions at our South Mountain Campus engaging in fun games, activities, and crafts in addition to hands-on animal interaction. Campers will learn about the many ways that animals (and people) communicate their needs and emotions to help promote empathy and respect for all living things. This camp offers something for every young animal lover and is sure to be a howling good time!

: During this 3-day long camp, campers will spend half-day camp sessions at our South Mountain Campus engaging in fun games, activities, and crafts in addition to hands-on animal interaction. Campers will learn about the many ways that animals (and people) communicate their needs and emotions to help promote empathy and respect for all living things. This camp offers something for every young animal lover and is sure to be a howling good time! Pawsitive Service Camp for Exceptional Teens (1/2 Day Camp!): This session is for neurodivergent youth and teens ages 14-17. This program offers a safe yet challenging camp experience aimed at developing new skills, and gaining various vocational and recreational hands-on experiences within AHS. Program hours count as service hours, and can be used to help build a unique skillset that will enhance any resume or college/ career application.

According to its website, AHS says the Paws for a Cause camp is for kids 5-6 years old, and the Pawsitive Service Camp is for teens 14-17.

Smart Shoppers can use the promo code “Camp50” to sign their children up for the camp for just $112.50. The normal pricing is $225 per participant.

AHS also offers a variety of other youth camps throughout the summer and during other months of the year.

Learn more and sign up here.

