LIST: Fourth of July fireworks and celebrations around the Valley

PHOENIX — Fourth of July is right around the corner! If you’re searching for the closest firework show near you, here’s a list of locations around the Valley!

RED, WHITE & CHOO & CHOO



WHERE: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [ 7301 E. Indian Bend Rd.] in Scottsdale

WHEN: Sunday, July 2 - games & activities are available from 4 to 7 p.m. and the fireworks start at 9 p.m.

COST: $15 for anyone 13 and up, $5 for ages 3 – 12, and children ages 2 and under enter for free. Tickets are available online.

LIGHT UP THE SKY INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION



WHERE: Phoenix Raceway [7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.] in Avondale

WHEN: Saturday, July 1- from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks to start at 8:25 p.m.

COST: FREE general admission, VIP tickets start at $35.

FABULOUS PHOENIX 4TH



WHERE: Steele Indian School Park [3rd St. and Indian School Rd.] in Phoenix

WHEN: Tuesday, July 4, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

COST: Admission is free.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION IN BUCKEYE



WHERE: Buckeye Airport [3000 S. Palo Verde Rd.]

WHEN: Tuesday, July 4 from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. Fireworks to begin at 9 p.m.

COST: Admission is free.

TEMPE 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION



WHERE: Tempe Diablo Stadium [2200 W. Alameda Dr.]

WHEN: Tuesday, July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

COST: General Admission is $10 [children under 10 enter for free “with a paid parent/guardian ticket”] and VIP tickets are $100 each.

STAR SPANGLED FOURTH AT GOODYEAR BALLPARK



WHERE: Goodyear Ballpark [1933 S Ballpark Way]

WHEN: Tuesday, July 4 - gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

COST: Admission is free.

FIREWORK FEST AT WESTGATE



WHERE: Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunrise Blvd] in Glendale

WHEN: Tuesday, July 4, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks to start at 9 p.m.

COST: Admission is free.

ARIZONA CELEBRATION OF FREEDOM IN MESA



WHERE:Mesa Convention Center [263 N. Center Street]

WHEN: Tuesday, July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks will begin at “approximately” 9:30 p.m.

COST: Admission is free.

SCOTTSDALE 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION AT WESTWORLD



WHERE: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd]; the entrance is off Bell Road and 95th St.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 4 - fireworks start at 9 p.m. and gates open at 5 p.m.

COST: $20 per car to ONLY see the fireworks. Other activities on-site for the event had different pricing - click here for the breakdown. “Prices increase $5 on June 28,” reads the event’s website.

Keep in mind that this is a cashless event.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS VS. NEW YORK METS



WHERE: Chase Field [401 E. Jefferson] in Phoenix

WHEN: Tuesday, July 4, at 1:10 p.m.

COST: Tickets start at $35.

Game-day promotion: first 15,000 in attendance will receive a ‘Patriotic Tee.’

RED, WHITE, AND BOOM



WHERE: Prescott Valley Civic Center [7501 Skoog Blvd]

WHEN: Tuesday, July 4th, from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

, from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. COST: Admission is free.

As more events are announced, we'll update this listing.

