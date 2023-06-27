How to prep your pets for 4th of July fireworks

PHOENIX — Fourth of July fireworks can be a stressful time for our furry friends! The loud explosions, fire in the sky and commotion of the celebration can lead some of them to try and run away.

Each year local animal shelters take in a high number of pets that are lost.

There are ways you can prepare your pooch to make it a little easier on them.

Here are six things to try to help them feel at ease:



Be calm: You will lead your dog by example, so if you remain calm, your dog might also.

Work around them: Take the dog out for a walk before fireworks start, and keep it inside during the show.

Add your own noise: Turn on some noise to drown out the fireworks blasts as much as possible. if you have an Amazon Echo or other home audio device, you can usually ask or program it to "play white noise."

Make a fort (a retreat) and let your dog spend time alone inside, and to feel protected.

Close and lock doors so he doesn't try to flee.

Talk to your vet: There may be meds to help dogs make it through the anxiety.



How to keep your pets safe

Arizona Animal Welfare League and SPCA offers the following tips to keep your pet safe and anxiety-free:



Leave them at home: Don't take pets to July 4th festivities and fireworks shows.

Leave them inside: Keep your pets in a cool, safe, escape-free space. Leaving your pets outside, in a fenced yard or on a chain can result in them getting loose, tangled in their chain or seriously injured when they show escape behavior.

Try to distract them: If you aren't home, leave a radio or TV on as background noise. Offer them safe toys or snacks that can't be destroyed if your pet becomes scared and stressed.

Make sure they have identification: Microchips and collars are some of the most effective and simplest ways to make sure your pet is safe. If anyone finds your pet, they will be able to contact you from the information on their collar or take them to a veterinary office, shelter or some pet stores to get their microchip scanned.

What to do if you lose a pet

Accidents happen, so if your pet gets loose, there are steps you can take to locate them, according to AAWL & SPCA and Lost Dogs of America:



Put out food, water, your clothes and anything else that smells like you or your pet that could help them sniff their way home.

Go door-to-door where your pet went missing or where they were last seen.

Post flyers, ads online, in your local paper and on social media sites that help lost-and-found animals.

Contact animal shelters, veterinary offices, police departments and other local agencies.

If your pet has a microchip, contact the company to let them know your pet is lost.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says that once your pet is picked up by animal control or brought to one of their shelters, the clock is ticking. The shelter is only required to hold your animal for 72 hours. Be sure to stay active in your search.

What to do if you find a pet

If you see a cat or dog wandering near you, here's how to help, according to AAWL & SPCA and Lost Dogs of America:

