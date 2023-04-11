Summer 2023 in Arizona: 100+ splash pads and community pools to keep cool around the Valley

First, the 90-degree temperatures, then the triple digits are here to stay!
As any Arizonan knows, there are many ways to beat the heat: stay inside and crank the air conditioning, go to the movies, bowling or an arcade — basically anywhere that is air-conditioned — or spend a couple of hours splashing around in the water.
There are more than 100 community pools, water parks, and splash pads with water fountains, swizzle sticks, and slides to keep cool and have fun.
NOTE: We recommend you double-check the specific schedules before you head out to avoid any unexpected closures due to weather, lifeguard availability, or otherwise. This information is subject to change.
ANTHEM
Pools
- Anthem's Community Center is open year-round. It has an aquatics park for residents with an active membership, authorized guests, and approved swim teams.
- The Big Splash Water Park has two water slides, an interactive play structure, and a big bucket that pours 200+ gallons of water every four minutes. 41130 N Freedom Way, Anthem, AZ 85086. More information.
- ACC's heated lap pool is open year-round and is subject to class, special events, and lesson schedules.
- A diving well is also open depending on lifeguard availability.
Splash Pads/Spray Pads
- Community Park, 41703 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy., Anthem, AZ 85086. More information.
- Liberty Bell Park, 40106 N Liberty Bell Way, Phoenix, AZ 85086. More information.
- Outlets at Anthem, 4250 W. Anthem Way, Phoenix, AZ 85086. More information.
APACHE JUNCTION
Pools
- Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, 1091 W Southern Ave, Apache Junction, AZ 85119. More information.
Splash Pads/Spray Pads
- Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction AZ 85120. More information.
AVONDALE
Splash Pads/Spray Pads
- Friendship Park, 12325 W. McDowell Rd., Avondale, AZ 85323. More information.
BUCKEYE
Pools
- Buckeye Aquatic Center, 207 N. 9th St., Buckeye AZ 85326. More information.
CHANDLER
Pools
- Arrowhead Pool, 1475 W. Erie St., Chandler, AZ 85224. More information.
- Desert Oasis Aquatic Center, 1400 W. Summit Place, Chandler, AZ 85224. More information.
- Folley Pool, 600 E. Fairview St., Chandler, AZ 85225. More information.
- Hamilton Aquatic Center, 3838 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler, AZ 85248. More information.
- Mesquite Groves Aquatic Center, 5901 S. Hillcrest Dr., Chandler, AZ 85249. More information.
- Nozomi Aquatic Center, 250 S. Kyrene Rd., Chandler, AZ 85226. More information.
Splash Pads/Spray Pads
- Chuparosa Park, 2400 S. Dobson Rd., Chandler, AZ 85286. More information.
- Desert Breeze Park, 660 N. Desert Breeze Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85226. More information.
- Espee Park, 450 E. Knox Rd., Chandler, AZ 85225. More information.
EL MIRAGE
Splash Pads/Spray Pads
- Gateway Park, 10100 N. El Mirage Rd., El Mirage, AZ 85335. More information. Open May to October.
FOUNTAIN HILLS
Splash Pads/Spray Pads
- Fountain Park/Rotary Splash Pad, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills AZ 85268. More information.
GILBERT
Pools
- Greenfield Pool, 35 S. Greenfield Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85296. More information. Public swim dates from May 27, 2023, to July 2, 2023.
- Mesquite Aquatic Center, 100 W. Mesquite St., Gilbert, AZ 85233. More information. Public swim dates from May 27, 2023, to July 22, 2023.
- Perry Pool, 1775 E Queen Creek Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85297. More information. Public swim dates from May 27, 2023, to July 15, 2023.
- Williams Field Pool, 1900 S. Higley Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85296. More information. Public swim dates from May 27, 2023, to July 22, 2023.
Splash Pads/Spray Pads
- Water Tower Plaza, 45 W Page Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85296. More information. Open Monday - Sunday from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m., weather permitting.
- Perry Pool, 1775 E Queen Creek Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85297. More information.
- Williams Field Pool, 1900 S. Higley Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85296. More information.
- Gilbert Regional Park, 3005 E Queen Creek Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85298. More information. Open year-round.
GLENDALE
Pools
- Rose Lane Park, 5003 W Marlette Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301. More information.
- Foothills Aquatic Center, 5600 W Union Hills Dr., Glendale, AZ 85308. More information.
Splash Pads
- Heroes Park, 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road, Glendale, Arizona 85303. More information.
- Fountain Park at Westgate Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale, AZ 85305.More information.
Water parks
- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix (formerly Wet ‘n’ Wild), 4243 W Pinnacle Peak Rd., Glendale, AZ 85310. More information.
GOODYEAR
Pools
- Loma Linda Pool, 430 E Loma Linda Blvd., Goodyear, AZ 85338. More information.
- Goodyear Aquatics Center, 420 S. Estrella Parkway. More information.
Splash Pads/Spray Pads
- Goodyear Community Park, 3151 N. Litchfield Rd., Goodyear, AZ 85395. More information. Open seasonally from the 3rd Monday in April through the 3rd Monday in October. Operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
LITCHFIELD PARK
Pools
- Litchfield Park Recreation Center, 100 S. Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340. More information.
MESA
Pools
- Rhodes Aquatic Complex, 1860 S. Longmore, Mesa, AZ 85202. More information.
- Carson Aquatic Complex, 525 N. Westwood, Mesa, AZ 85201. More information.
- Mesa Aquatic Complex, 1630 E. Southern Ave., Mesa, AZ 85204. More information.
- Kino Aquatic Complex, 848 N. Horne, Mesa, AZ 85203. More information.
- Stapley Aquatic Complex, 3250 E. Hermosa Vista, Mesa, AZ 85213. More information.
- Shepherd Aquatic Complex, 1407 N. Alta Mesa Dr., Mesa, AZ 85205. More information.
- Brimhall Aquatic Complex, 4949 E Southern Ave., Mesa, AZ 85206. More information.
- Fremont Aquatic Complex, 1101 N Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85205. More information.
- Skyline Aquatic Complex, 845 S. Crismon Rd., Mesa, AZ 85208. More information.
Splash Pads/Spray Pads
- Riverview Park, 2100 W Rio Salado Pkwy., Mesa, AZ 85201. More information. Open year-round.
- Eastmark Great Park, 5100 S. Eastmark Parkway, Mesa AZ 85212. More information. Open year-round.
- Pioneer Park, 526 E. Main St, Mesa, AZ 85203. More information. Open year-round.
- Signal Butte Park, 11132 E. Elliot Rd, Mesa, AZ 85212. More information. Open year-round.
- The Plaza At Mesa City Center, 56 E. Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201. More information. Open year-round.
Water park
- Golfland Sunsplash, 155 W. Hampton Ave., Mesa, AZ 85210. More information.
PEORIA
Pools
- Peoria Pool, 11200 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ 85345. More information. Open swim May 29, 2023, through Sunday, August 6, 2023.
- Sunrise Pool, 21321 N 86th Dr, Peoria, AZ 85382. More information. Open swim May 27, 2023, through Sunday, August 6, 2023.
- Centennial Pool, 14388 N 79th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381. More information. Open swim May 29, 2023, through Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Splash Pads/Spray Pads
- Rio Vista Community Park, 8866 W Thunderbird Rd., Peoria, AZ 85381. More information.
- Pioneer Community Park, 8755 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345. More information.
- Paloma Community Park, 29799 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria, AZ 85383. More information.
PHOENIX
Pools
- Cielito Pool, 4551 N. 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85017. More information.
- Coronado Pool, 1717 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006. More information.
- Cortez Pool, 3434 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021. More information.
- Deer Valley Pool, 19400 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027. More information.
- El Prado Pool, 6428 S 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85041. More information.
- Encanto Pool, 2125 N 15th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007. More information.
- Falcon Pool 3420 W Roosevelt Sr, Phoenix, AZ 85009. More information.
- Harmon Pool, 1425 S 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003. More information.
- Maryvale Pool, 4444 N 51st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85031. More information.
- Paradise Valley Pool, 17648 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85032. More information.
- Pecos Pool, 17010 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85048. More information.
- Perry Pool, 3131 E Windsor Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85008. More information.
- Pierce Pool, 6246 S. 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008. More information.
- Roosevelt Pool, 6246 S 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85042. More information.
- Starlight Pool, 7810 W Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85033. More information.
- Sunnyslope Pool, 301 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020. More information.
- University Pool, 1102 W. Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85007. More information.
- Washington Pool, 6655 N. 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015. More information.
Splash Pads/Spray Pads - City splash pads open seasonally the last Saturday in May through Oct. 1
- Altadena Park, 3711 E Altadena Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85028. More information.
- CityScape Phoenix, 1 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85004. More information.
- Civic Space Park, 424 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004. More information.
- Dust Devil Park, 10645 W Camelback Rd, Glendale, AZ 85307. More information.
- Edison Park, 901 N. 19th Street, Phoenix AZ 85006. More information.
- Francisco Highland Park, 2702 E South Mountain Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85042. More information.
- Harmon Park, 1425 S 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003. More information.
- Laveen Village Park, 3146 W. Vineyard, Phoenix AZ 85041. More information.
- Mountain Vista Park, 13647 S 50th St. Phoenix, AZ 85044. More information.
- Nuestro Park, 1433 S 9th St. Phoenix, AZ 85034. More information.
- Pecos Park, 17010 S. 48th Street, Phoenix AZ 85048. More information.
- Trailside Point Park, 7215 W Vineyard Rd. Laveen Village, AZ 85339. More information.
- Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix AZ 85050. More information.
- Phoenix Zoo (inside), 455 N. Galvin Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85008. More information.
QUEEN CREEK
Splash Pads/Spray Pads
- Splash Pad at Mansel Carter Oasis Park, 19535 E. Appleby Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142. More information.
- Founders’ Park, 22407 S Ellsworth Rd., Queen Creek, AZ 85142. More information.
SCOTTSDALE
Pools
- Cactus Aquatic & Fitness Center, 7202 E. Cactus Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85260. More information.
- Chaparral Aquatic Center, 5401 N. Hayden Road Scottsdale, AZ 85250. More information.
- Eldorado Aquatic & Fitness Center, 2301 N. Miller Road Scottsdale, AZ 85257. More information.
- McDowell Mountain Ranch Park, 15525 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy. Scottsdale, AZ 85260. More information.
Splash Pads/Spray Pads
- Aqua Linda Park (spray poles), 8732 E. McDonald Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250. More information.
- Chesnutt Park, 4565 N. Granite Reef Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251. More information.
- Paiute Park, 3210 N. 66th St. Scottsdale, AZ 85257. More information.
- Vista del Camino Park, 7700 E. Roosevelt St. Scottsdale, AZ 85257. More information.
- Florence Ely Nelson Desert Park, 8950 E. Pinnacle Peak Road Scottsdale, AZ 85255. More information.
- The Quad at Scottsdale Quarter, 15059 N. Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. More information.
SURPRISE
Pools
- Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave. Surprise, AZ 85374. More information.
- Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N Hollyhock St. Surprise, AZ 85378. More information.
Splash Pads/Spray Pads
- Heritage Park, 15073 W. Sweetwater Ave. Surprise, AZ 85379. More information.
- Dick McComb City Park, 17894 W. Westpark Blvd. Surprise, AZ 85388. More information.
- Veramonte, 12741 N. 140th Dr. Surprise, AZ 85379. More information.
TEMPE
Pools
- Kiwanis Pool, 6111 S. All-America Way, Tempe, AZ 85283. More information.
- McClintock Outdoor Pool, 1830 E. Del Rio Dr., Tempe, AZ 85282. More information.
- Escalante Outdoor Pool, 2150 E Orange Street, Tempe, AZ 85281. More information.
Splash Pads/Spray Pads
- “The Cloud” Splash Pad (Kiwanis Park), 5233 S. Ash Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85283. More information.
- Tempe Marketplace (near Barnes & Noble), 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, AZ 85281. More information.
Did we miss one? Send an email to share@abc15.com.