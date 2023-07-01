Only 15 city pools open in Phoenix as dangerously hot temps hit the Valley

PHOENIX — Throughout the entire city of Phoenix, only 15 community swimming pools will be open as temperatures reach dangerous levels.

This weekend, July 1-2, temperatures are forecasted to hit a high of about 115 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued for the entire Valley beginning Saturday and beyond.

Adam Waltz, a City of Phoenix spokesperson confirmed to ABC15 that only 15 community pools, out of 29, will be open due to staff shortages. Three other pools that were open in June have already closed for the season.

Waltz says the Parks and Recreation Department was only able to hire 15 pool managers, therefor only 15 pools can open at a time because each pool needs a manager.

"Pool managers run the entire pool facility from staffing to handling water emergencies. In order to safely open a pool, we need lifeguards and managers," said Waltz.

