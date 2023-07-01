Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Only 15 city pools open in Phoenix as dangerously hot temps hit the Valley

The City of Phoenix says not all of its community pools will be open this summer because of staff shortages.
Top view of swimming pool
Posted at 8:23 AM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 11:23:51-04

PHOENIX — Throughout the entire city of Phoenix, only 15 community swimming pools will be open as temperatures reach dangerous levels.

This weekend, July 1-2, temperatures are forecasted to hit a high of about 115 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued for the entire Valley beginning Saturday and beyond.

Adam Waltz, a City of Phoenix spokesperson confirmed to ABC15 that only 15 community pools, out of 29, will be open due to staff shortages. Three other pools that were open in June have already closed for the season.

Waltz says the Parks and Recreation Department was only able to hire 15 pool managers, therefor only 15 pools can open at a time because each pool needs a manager.

"Pool managers run the entire pool facility from staffing to handling water emergencies. In order to safely open a pool, we need lifeguards and managers," said Waltz.

RELATED: Heat relief stations open around the Valley for summer 2023

Check out our interactive map showing a list of open swimming pools

https://www.phoenix.gov/parks/pools/find-a-pool/washington

Pools

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!