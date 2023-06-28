4th of July heat! Excessively hot temperatures to hit AZ this weekend

PHOENIX — For the first time this year, the Valley and much of Arizona will experience excessively hot temperatures.

As we head into the holiday weekend, high pressure will build in from the west and make things hotter.

Phoenix could see its first day at 115 degrees this year on Sunday and highs will stay above 110 degrees through the 4th of July.

Sunday's forecasted high of 117 would be one degree shy of the all-time record high for that date set back in 2011.

With dangerously hot temperatures expected this holiday weekend, the National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Watches for parts of the Valley, along with southern and western Arizona beginning Saturday through Independence Day.

ABC15 Weather Action Days will take effect those days as well, meaning it's time to take action and stay safe during these excessively hot days!

So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on children and the elderly, who can be the most affected by this heat, and bring your pets inside too!