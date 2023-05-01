Heat relief stations open around the Valley for summer 2023

PHOENIX — Hundreds of heat relief stations are opening around the Valley for people in need of shade, water, air-conditioning, and more.

The Maricopa County Association of Governments (MAG) and its partners are launching the annual regional Heat Relief Network offering various resources including drinking water, indoor areas with air-conditioning, and places to rest. Other sites are used as donation collection sites for items like water, clothing, sunblock, etc.

The network is a much-needed set of resources, especially after summer 2022, which was the deadliest on record in terms of heat-related fatalities, according to statistics. Data shows 425 people died during the six-month heat season last year.

See the full list of locations offering resources and relief or click here to see a map.

MAG says the map and directories are updated as new partners sign up throughout the summer season, which runs from May 1 to September 30.

Other services, resources, donations and volunteer opportunities

