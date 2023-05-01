Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

Heat relief stations open around the Valley for summer 2023

Find resources, donation locations, and volunteer opportunities
Salvation Army Heat Relief Stations
ABC15
Salvation Army Heat Relief Stations
Posted at 10:09 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 13:12:44-04

PHOENIX — Hundreds of heat relief stations are opening around the Valley for people in need of shade, water, air-conditioning, and more.

The Maricopa County Association of Governments (MAG) and its partners are launching the annual regional Heat Relief Network offering various resources including drinking water, indoor areas with air-conditioning, and places to rest. Other sites are used as donation collection sites for items like water, clothing, sunblock, etc.

The network is a much-needed set of resources, especially after summer 2022, which was the deadliest on record in terms of heat-related fatalities, according to statistics. Data shows 425 people died during the six-month heat season last year.

See the full list of locations offering resources and relief or click here to see a map.

MAG says the map and directories are updated as new partners sign up throughout the summer season, which runs from May 1 to September 30.

Other services, resources, donations and volunteer opportunities

  • Cool Callers: The City of Phoenix has volunteers that give registered community members calls to verify they are safe and their homes are cool. To sign up for the calls, click here.
  • We’re Cool Heat Relief Outreach: Help connect residents to city services, especially those in parks, underserved communities, transit locations, etc. Sign up to help here.
  • Free transportation to a heat-relief center: 2-1-1 Arizona and Arizona Public Service partnered up to offer free rides to cooling centers and emergency relief stations during summer months.
  • Salvation Army: The Salvation Army is always looking for volunteers at its heat relief stations. For more information, you can contact your local Salvation Army location or call 602-267-4100.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!