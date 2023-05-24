Smart Shopper Summer of Fun: How to experience art, museums for free

PHOENIX — School is wrapping up, but you can keep your kids' brains sharp while having fun with STEAM — Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics — activities all over the Valley.

SMART SHOPPER SUMMER OF FUN: Hot summer 2023 deals and fun for families, kids in the Phoenix area

When it comes to the arts, there are several ways to expose your kids to a bit of culture without spending a lot of money.

The Heard Museum has free admission from 4 to 8 p.m. every first Friday of the month and the fourth Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., June through August. American Indians receive free admission daily with ID.

The Scottsdale Art Museum has "pay what you wish" admission on Thursdays and every second Saturday of the month. You still have to reserve free tickets in advance.

The Phoenix Art Museum offers free admission every Wednesday from 3 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Admission is free every day on the second Tuesday of every month at Desert Botanical Garden.

You can stroll the Japanese Friendship Gardens for free on the first Friday of each month.

You'll find a more active option at McCormick-Stillman Ranch where train rides cost $3. They also have model trains indoors that allow kids to participate by hitting buttons that help animate the scenes.

Kids can be sworn in as a police officer and see everything from motorcycles to police choppers for free at the Phoenix Police Museum located at 17 S. 2nd Avenue in downtown Phoenix.

If you have a Phoenix Library card, the Act One culture passes provide two free admissions any time to many of the above places as well as Arcosanti and the Arizona Science Center. It's first come, first serve and you can check out passes twice a month.

The Herberger Theater Center hosts lunchtime theater during the week with short plays that are family-friendly. For $10 you can catch a one-act play in under an hour. Guests are invited to bring their own lunch, or, for $12, the theater will have food catered.

"Children will learn through this particular artform, language development, coordination, concentration, memory, verbalization, positive self-image," said Cescily Washington-Wiener, M.Ed., Director of Community Engagement for the Theater.

Anyone can walk through the free art gallery right behind Will-call. It showcases local artists with sale profits going right back into youth programs.

Older students ready for a full show can snag a $15 ticket at the Phoenix Theater Company 60 minutes before curtain with a school or college ID.