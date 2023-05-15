Arizona Diamondbacks summer pass on sale for $99

PHOENIX — Summer is fast approaching and if you're looking for something to do while beating the heat, check this deal out! For $99 you can get a summer pass to go to every home Arizona Diamondbacks game for three months.

The pass includes all home games in June, July, and August.

Matchups during those months include the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, and the New York Mets! The pass also includes giveaway games as well. Some giveaways during those months include a Father's Day Hawaiian shirt, a Fourth of July patriotic t-shirt, and Star Wars night with a free "haboob globe."

Tickets can be claimed up to three hours before game time and include options to buy an extra ticket for a friend or to upgrade your seat for a fee. Tickets for all games will be located in the upper deck. Friends who buy passes will also have the chance to sit together by linking their tickets in the MLB Ballpark app.

The deal includes 37 home games during the three months, including six weekend series matchups.

For answers to frequently asked questions, or to purchase a summer pass, click here.