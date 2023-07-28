Inside Scottsdale’s Museum of the West: A look at “Vaqueros de la Cruz del Diablo”

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Giddy on up to Scottsdale’s Museum of the West for their new exhibit “Vaqueros de la Cruz del Diablo,” a photographic collection of Werner Segarra.

“It’s really an incredible look at the generations and how the culture of the vaqueros [cowboys] have grown up in the regions of Northern Mexico,” said Tricia Loscher, assistant museum director & chief curator.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez According to Loscher, the saddle on display is meant to be touched [just don’t get on it]. The leather work and how the saddle was made is a testament to the craftsmanship of that particular region of the cowboy’s upbringing.

“Cowboys from the Cross of the Devil” is an exhibit that has a collection of more than 50 images that’s a collection of black & white/color photography and three videos that Warner filmed in the mountains and remote areas of Mexico.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “What we see with this [exhibit] is a very old culture that… actually also came from Spain and many people don’t have any idea that this way of life exists today,” shared Loscher to ABC15.

According to Loscher, the exhibit portrays “the generations of families that have doing this kind of ranching, for you know, hundred plus years.”

Segarra’s exhibit is on view through February 2024.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A color photograph from Segarra's exhibit.

“As the exhibit continues, it's just a realization [for] those who aren’t aware of this culture and for families a real connection in many ways to that part of the world where so many people have families that live there [and] still live here – you know – in the United States.

Loscher tells ABC15 that as the exhibit continues, it serves as a great opportunity to showcase culture & traditions that many people may not have known existed or continued to be practiced today. To those who’ve known of this cowboy/vaqueros lifestyle, the exhibit allows them to rejoice in their memories. “I’ve heard people say that photograph reminds me so much of my grandmother… it’s really beautiful,” shared Loscher.

IF YOU GO



WHERE: Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West [3830 N. Marshall Way]

Vaqueros de la Cruz del Diablo/Cowboys from the Cross of the Devil is on view through February 2024.

is on view through February 2024. WHEN: Tuesday through Saturday [9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.], Sunday [11:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.] and it’s closed on Mondays.

COST: Tickets start at $25

