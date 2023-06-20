Pickleball giving hope to those with brain and spinal cord injuries

PHOENIX — The click and clack that echoes inside Barrow Neurological Institute on Monday is the sound of healing for patients like Elton Ray.

“I can do anything, that’s what it makes you feel like,” said Elton.

Two months ago, the grandfather and great-grandfather of thirty suffered two strokes. His daughter Staci tells ABC15 the thought of losing the family patriarch was too much to bear.

“It has taken a man from laying in a bed almost dead to he’s up playing pickleball today, we cannot say enough about this place,” said Staci with excitement.

As part of the world-class care at Barrow, the institute invited Ability 360 to campus to show patients a game of America's fastest-growing sport and how it can help grow a person's desire to recover.

“The sooner you do that the better because they realize life’s not over it just may look a little different,” said Kaitlyn Verfuerth with Ability 360.

Kaitlyn was paralyzed in a car accident and now dedicates her life to showing others how much can still be achieved.

“To go from being able to do pretty much anything to being limited, it’s a tough transition for sure,” said James Meehan.

Meehan is recovering from a recent stroke as well. One that struck the healthy and active 39-year-old father of three without warning.

His faith and days like this only motivated him even more.

“You get to connect on that because others here are facing the same obstacles,” said Meehan. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re running around and moving really well or whether you’re still in a wheelchair, it’s a good supportive environment.”

An environment that has Maulen Zairov dreaming of one day getting back on his skies.

Zairov's ability to walk was temporarily stolen by a rare spinal cord injury.

“Strong people can get through this you know, that’s what I think,” added Zairov.

Pickleball has been shown to increase brain function and blood flow, as well as hand-eye coordination that speeds up the process.

Not only improving their prognosis but giving them a moment to focus on what they can do, not what they can’t.