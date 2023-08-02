Tasty new food coming to State Farm Stadium for 2023 season

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals rolled out their newest food menu, coming to State Farm Stadium for its 2023 season. Check out the complete list:

Big Red Chopped Salad ($9)



Fresh Arizona lettuce tossed with diced grilled chicken, tomato, red onions, black beans, cheddar cheese, Cotija cheese, chico corn, papaya, pepitas and avocado ranch dressing.

Available at sections 103, 125, 220, 227, 452, and Big Red Brew Haus

Birria Pupusa Burger ($16)



Six-ounce flame-grilled patty topped with roasted poblano peppers, melted cheese, and pickled red onions. Served between two birria pupusas (Salvadorian griddle cake filled with stewed beef).

Available at sections 102, 129, 213, 235, 408, 420, and 444

Crispy Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich ($12)



Crispy fried chicken topped with roasted jalapeño coleslaw, pickle chips, and chipotle aioli served on a grilled brioche bun.

Available at sections 124 and Big Red Brew Haus

Foot Long Fries with Choice of Sauce ($9)



Foot-long, hand-cut french fries served with sour cream and chive, hickory ranch, or chipotle mayo sauce.

Available at sections 124, 213, and 235

Funnel Fries ($7)



An innovative take on funnel cake, deep fried and covered in powdered sugar and drizzled raspberry sauce.

Available at sections 104 and 124

Mexican Street Corn Corn Dog ($10)



Crispy breaded corn dog covered in chico corn, Mexican crema, Tajin (chili lime powder), Cotija cheese, chipotle mayo and jalapeño sauce.

Available at sections 107, 408, and 420

Southwest Egg Roles ($15)



Crispy egg rolls filled with diced chicken, chico corn, and black beans served with avocado ranch and pico de gallo.

Available at sections 124, 203, and 247

Tossed Chicken Tenders ($11.50)



Golden brown chicken tenders tossed in your choice of three homemade sauces - roasted garlic sriracha bbq, jalapeño honey hot, or hickory ranch.

Available at section 124

Additional new 2023 concession items are also available exclusively at the club level (sections 203 and 247).

Big Red Chicken and Bundt Cake ($14)



Jalapeño honey hot glazed chicken tenders served over a maple glazed red velvet bundt cake.

Le Club Croquettes ($12)



Fried ham, turkey and Swiss cheese Monti Cristo croquettes served with raspberry sauce and powdered sugar.

The Salary Cap Burger ($18)



Six-ounce griddled Wagyu beef patty topped with melted Havarti cheese, millionaires bacon, sherried caramelized onions, shaved cucumbers, micro sprouts and chipotle mayo served on a griddled brioche bun.

The Shotgun Dog ($25)



Giant 22" Vienna beef hot dog topped with beef chili, shredded sharp cheddar cheese and diced onions on an oven-fresh bun.