Tasty new food coming to State Farm Stadium for 2023 season

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals rolled out their newest food menu, coming to State Farm Stadium for its 2023 season. Check out the complete list:
Big Red Chopped Salad ($9)
- Fresh Arizona lettuce tossed with diced grilled chicken, tomato, red onions, black beans, cheddar cheese, Cotija cheese, chico corn, papaya, pepitas and avocado ranch dressing.
- Available at sections 103, 125, 220, 227, 452, and Big Red Brew Haus
Birria Pupusa Burger ($16)
- Six-ounce flame-grilled patty topped with roasted poblano peppers, melted cheese, and pickled red onions. Served between two birria pupusas (Salvadorian griddle cake filled with stewed beef).
- Available at sections 102, 129, 213, 235, 408, 420, and 444
Crispy Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich ($12)
- Crispy fried chicken topped with roasted jalapeño coleslaw, pickle chips, and chipotle aioli served on a grilled brioche bun.
- Available at sections 124 and Big Red Brew Haus
Foot Long Fries with Choice of Sauce ($9)
- Foot-long, hand-cut french fries served with sour cream and chive, hickory ranch, or chipotle mayo sauce.
- Available at sections 124, 213, and 235
Funnel Fries ($7)
- An innovative take on funnel cake, deep fried and covered in powdered sugar and drizzled raspberry sauce.
- Available at sections 104 and 124
Mexican Street Corn Corn Dog ($10)
- Crispy breaded corn dog covered in chico corn, Mexican crema, Tajin (chili lime powder), Cotija cheese, chipotle mayo and jalapeño sauce.
- Available at sections 107, 408, and 420
Southwest Egg Roles ($15)
- Crispy egg rolls filled with diced chicken, chico corn, and black beans served with avocado ranch and pico de gallo.
- Available at sections 124, 203, and 247
Tossed Chicken Tenders ($11.50)
- Golden brown chicken tenders tossed in your choice of three homemade sauces - roasted garlic sriracha bbq, jalapeño honey hot, or hickory ranch.
- Available at section 124
Additional new 2023 concession items are also available exclusively at the club level (sections 203 and 247).
Big Red Chicken and Bundt Cake ($14)
- Jalapeño honey hot glazed chicken tenders served over a maple glazed red velvet bundt cake.
Le Club Croquettes ($12)
- Fried ham, turkey and Swiss cheese Monti Cristo croquettes served with raspberry sauce and powdered sugar.
The Salary Cap Burger ($18)
- Six-ounce griddled Wagyu beef patty topped with melted Havarti cheese, millionaires bacon, sherried caramelized onions, shaved cucumbers, micro sprouts and chipotle mayo served on a griddled brioche bun.
The Shotgun Dog ($25)
- Giant 22" Vienna beef hot dog topped with beef chili, shredded sharp cheddar cheese and diced onions on an oven-fresh bun.