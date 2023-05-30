Smart Shopper Summer of Fun: Meeting capybaras at the Phoenix Herpetological Society

PHOENIX — Our "Summer of Fun" series continues - and this time, we are answering the call of the wild and taking you inside the Phoenix Herpetological Society in North Scottsdale - introducing you to two of the newer residents who are becoming quite the social media sensation!

If you follow PHS on TikTok, then you've probably met Spud and Tator Tot - two capybaras who recently moved in.

What is a capybara? They're actually part of the rodent family, even though they are cute and cuddly and very friendly! It is actually legal to have capybaras as pets in Arizona.

But the capys aren't the only thing you'll see at PHS - they have more than 1,500 animals, currently representing more than 200 unique species!

They also have about 200 venomous snakes - and did you know this? PHS has the largest anti-venom bank on the west coast.

To visit PHS, you do need to book a tour ahead of time. For more information on pricing, kinds of tours and virtual options, click here.