Spin Art Nation opens its first Arizona location in Phoenix

Here’s a look at the things you can do at this new art studio
Discover the fun and the excitement of July in our state! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you a showcase of the best things to do in the Valley this month, new entertainment ventures and of course, highlighting great recent events and moments in our community.
Here’s a look at the things you can do at 'Spin Art Nation' in Phoenix.
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 19:53:47-04

Paint the town red and stay cool from the heat at this new art studio in Phoenix called “Spin Art Nation.”

The new art studio has some interactive activities for guests to create their own masterpieces!

“Anybody can try it out, doesn’t matter what your artistic level or experiences. We’ve really come up with a concept that allows anybody to create art,” said Angelo Peña, owner of the local franchise storefront. “You’d be surprised, some of the people that say they’ve never done art before, they’ve never painted before, have really made some cool pieces of artwork.”

Spin Art Nation opens its first Arizona location in Phoenix.
The location counts with different stations that involve a type of spinning for you to create your work of art. And don’t worry, not everything is spinning at this location, there’s a Splatter Studio too.

Here’s a look inside Spin Art Nation in Phoenix.

Bicycle Spin Art

“It’s a custom bike, it’s a two person job- so somebody’s pedaling, and the other person is adding paint while the table is spinning,” explained Peña.
Spin Art Table

Here you won’t need to be pedaling, you’ll just use a hand crank to spin your canvas and create your masterpiece.
Splatter Studio

“It’s black lights, strobe lights, glow in the dark paint… and it’s a freestyle type of way to make art,” explained Peña.
Peña states that the studio is geared for all ages and paints a great activity for date nights, family outings and other gatherings.

Splatter Studio: Guests can use squirt guns, use reusable water balloons that are filled with paint, brushes and other tools to put paint on your canvas. For this experience, a minimum of two people is required.
IF YOU GO

  • Where: 2302 N Central Ave #3 in Phoenix
  • Hours of operation: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. by appointment. Walk-ins are accepted but a spot is not guaranteed.
  • Contact information: 602 609-5306, website: spinartnation.com/phoenix

COST

  • The following activities cost $39.99 per person: Bicycle Spin Art, Spin Art Package [spin art table], and the Splatter Studio.
  • Included in the experience is a 12" X 12" canvas and all the paint needed to create your masterpiece.
  • Guests do have the option to upgrade their canvas or add other station activities to their package.
