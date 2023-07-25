Paint the town red and stay cool from the heat at this new art studio in Phoenix called “Spin Art Nation.”

The new art studio has some interactive activities for guests to create their own masterpieces!

“Anybody can try it out, doesn’t matter what your artistic level or experiences. We’ve really come up with a concept that allows anybody to create art,” said Angelo Peña, owner of the local franchise storefront. “You’d be surprised, some of the people that say they’ve never done art before, they’ve never painted before, have really made some cool pieces of artwork.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Spin Art Nation opens its first Arizona location in Phoenix.

The location counts with different stations that involve a type of spinning for you to create your work of art. And don’t worry, not everything is spinning at this location, there’s a Splatter Studio too.

Here’s a look inside Spin Art Nation in Phoenix.

Bicycle Spin Art

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “It’s a custom bike, it’s a two person job- so somebody’s pedaling, and the other person is adding paint while the table is spinning,” explained Peña.

Spin Art Table

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Here you won’t need to be peddling, you’ll just use a hand crank to spin your canvas and create you masterpiece.

Splatter Studio

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “It’s black lights, strobe lights, glow in the dark paint… and it’s a freestyle type of way to make art,” explained Peña.

Peña states that the studio is geared for all ages and paints a great activity for date nights, family outings and other gatherings.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Splatter Studio: Guest can use squirt guns, reusable water balloons that are filled with paint, brushes and other tools to put paint on your canvas. For this experience a minimum of two people is requires.

IF YOU GO



Where: 2302 N Central Ave #3 in Phoenix

Hours of operation: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. by appointment. Walk-ins are accepted but a spot is not guaranteed.

Contact information: 602 609-5306, website: spinartnation.com/phoenix

COST

