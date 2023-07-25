Spin Art Nation opens its first Arizona location in Phoenix.

Paint the town red and stay cool from the heat at this new art studio in Phoenix called “Spin Art Nation.”
The new art studio has some interactive activities for guests to create their own masterpieces!
“Anybody can try it out, doesn’t matter what your artistic level or experiences. We’ve really come up with a concept that allows anybody to create art,” said Angelo Peña, owner of the local franchise storefront. “You’d be surprised, some of the people that say they’ve never done art before, they’ve never painted before, have really made some cool pieces of artwork.”
The location counts with different stations that involve a type of spinning for you to create your work of art. And don’t worry, not everything is spinning at this location, there’s a Splatter Studio too.
Here’s a look inside Spin Art Nation in Phoenix.
Bicycle Spin Art
Spin Art Table
Splatter Studio
Peña states that the studio is geared for all ages and paints a great activity for date nights, family outings and other gatherings.
IF YOU GO
- Where: 2302 N Central Ave #3 in Phoenix
- Hours of operation: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. by appointment. Walk-ins are accepted but a spot is not guaranteed.
- Contact information: 602 609-5306, website: spinartnation.com/phoenix
COST
- The following activities cost $39.99 per person: Bicycle Spin Art, Spin Art Package [spin art table], and the Splatter Studio.
- Included in the experience is a 12" X 12" canvas and all the paint needed to create your masterpiece.
- Guests do have the option to upgrade their canvas or add other station activities to their package.