Coming to Glendale: Mattel Adventure Park reveals more on its themed rides & attractions

GLENDALE, AZ — Yup…. Mattel Adventure Park is still set to open for late 2024 and the company is sharing more on its attractions that are set to open in Glendale!

ABC15 previously reported that some of the attractions set to open at the park would be Thomas & Friends, Barbie and Hot Wheel themed.

A representative for the toy manufacturing and entertainment company confirmed to ABC15 what some of the rides will be for the Mattel themed attractions.

Here’s the breakdown:

Thomas & Friends themed attractions:



Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor

Thomas Adventure Train: Treasure Hunt

Thomas & Friends: Party Station

Bertie's Bus Stop

Bulstrode's Stormy Voyage

Flynn's Firefighting Academy

Harold's Helicopter Tour

Sodor Balloon Ride

Dockside Play Park

Dockside Café

Hot Wheels themed attractions:

Two themed Hot Wheels roller coasters- The Ultimate Ride and the Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 4D Ride

Hot Wheels Legends Bar

Hot Wheels Party Pit Stop

Hot Wheels Go-Karting: Raceway

Hot Wheels Go-Karting: Skyway

Hot Wheels Speed Challenge

Barbie themed attractions:

Barbie Dream Closet Experience

There will be a “Barbie Dream Closet Experience” that is said to use hologram technology to bring Barbie to life in front of guests.

Barbie Flying Theatre

“An innovative “flying theater” feature takes guests on a journey everywhere from underwater to outer space, while the Barbie Beach Rooftop provides the perfect backdrop for snapping photos or sipping on a signature beverage.”

The Barbie Rooftop

Masters of the Universe themes attraction is the He-Man vs. Skeletor Laser Tag.

This place is said to be a 4,500 square-foot laser tag arena “in the likeness of the iconic Castle Grayskull fortress."

Other attractions in the park that will be inspired by Mattel games:

UNO! Wild Climb

Mattel Games Mini Golf

Kerplunk Drop Tower

Adventure Pizza Kitchen

Mattel Games Way

The adventure park will be adjacent to VAI Resort.

As the Mattel Adventure Park is under construction in Glendale, the toy manufacturing & entertainment company is working to open another park in Kansas City in 2026.

