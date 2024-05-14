Watch Now
Coming to Glendale: Mattel Adventure Park reveals more on its themed rides & attractions

The park is set to open late 2024; here’s the breakdown on what’s coming
Latest rendering of Mattel Adventure Park.
Posted at 10:37 AM, May 14, 2024
GLENDALE, AZ — Yup…. Mattel Adventure Park is still set to open for late 2024 and the company is sharing more on its attractions that are set to open in Glendale!

ABC15 previously reported that some of the attractions set to open at the park would be Thomas & Friends, Barbie and Hot Wheel themed.

A representative for the toy manufacturing and entertainment company confirmed to ABC15 what some of the rides will be for the Mattel themed attractions.

Here’s the breakdown:

Thomas & Friends themed attractions:

  • Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor
  • Thomas Adventure Train: Treasure Hunt
  • Thomas & Friends: Party Station
  • Bertie's Bus Stop
  • Bulstrode's Stormy Voyage
  • Flynn's Firefighting Academy
  • Harold's Helicopter Tour
  • Sodor Balloon Ride
  • Dockside Play Park
  • Dockside Café

Hot Wheels themed attractions:

  • Two themed Hot Wheels roller coasters- The Ultimate Ride and the Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer.
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 4D Ride
  • Hot Wheels Legends Bar
  • Hot Wheels Party Pit Stop
  • Hot Wheels Go-Karting: Raceway
  • Hot Wheels Go-Karting: Skyway
  • Hot Wheels Speed Challenge

Barbie themed attractions:

  • Barbie Dream Closet Experience
    • There will be a “Barbie Dream Closet Experience” that is said to use hologram technology to bring Barbie to life in front of guests.
  • Barbie Flying Theatre
    • “An innovative “flying theater” feature takes guests on a journey everywhere from underwater to outer space, while the Barbie Beach Rooftop provides the perfect backdrop for snapping photos or sipping on a signature beverage.”
  •  The Barbie Rooftop

Masters of the Universe themes attraction is the He-Man vs. Skeletor Laser Tag.

  • This place is said to be a 4,500 square-foot laser tag arena “in the likeness of the iconic Castle Grayskull fortress."

Other attractions in the park that will be inspired by Mattel games:

  • UNO! Wild Climb
  • Mattel Games Mini Golf
  • Kerplunk Drop Tower
  • Adventure Pizza Kitchen
  • Mattel Games Way

The adventure park will be adjacent to VAI Resort.

As the Mattel Adventure Park is under construction in Glendale, the toy manufacturing & entertainment company is working to open another park in Kansas City in 2026.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this May. Read more about it right here.

