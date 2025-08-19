El Clásico de México: Club América and Chivas de Guadalajara to face off at State Farm Stadium

El Clásico de México is returning to the Valley! Club América will face the Chivas de Guadalajara at State Farm Stadium this October in Glendale.

"After almost a decade without coming to Phoenix, we are very happy to return to play El Clásico de México,” said Javier Mier, Sporting Director of Chivas de Guadalajara, in a press release sent to ABC15. “To do it in a game of this magnitude, and to meet again with our fans in the US, fills us with pride and motivates us to the maximum. I’m sure that this will be an unforgettable experience, and we hope to culminate it with a great performance on the field and, of course, with a win, which is what La Nación Rojiblanca always deserves."

America's Jonathan Dos Santos, center, battles for the ball against Guadalajara's Victor Guzman, right, during a Mexican soccer league match in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Game day for the rivalry match is Saturday, October 11, in Glendale. Event officials noted that this highly anticipated clash continues a historic rivalry that began in 1943.

“In the world of fútbol, there are few more exciting and high-profile matchups than El Clásico de México,” added Jon Sheiman, Senior Vice-President, Unified Events, in a press release sent to ABC15. “Working with the two most popular teams in Liga MX, Club América and Chivas de Guadalajara, is a privilege. We’re excited to bring this event to State Farm Stadium and give the passionate fútbol fans of Arizona a chance to cheer on their heroes in person.”

According to event officials, here's what fans should know about the big game:

