Worker dies after falling at VAI Resort construction site in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — A worker is dead after falling at a construction site at VAI Resort in Glendale.

On Monday morning, Glendale police and firefighters responded to the site where a worker had fallen to their death.

Police say the worker fell approximately six stories and there is currently no criminal investigation.

VAI Resort is located next to State Farm Stadium, along Loop 101 and Cardinals Way. After several delays, officials expect to open the resort in late 2025.

ABC15 has reached out to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for more information.

ABC15 has reached out to VAI Resort for comment but has not heard back.

A representative of the construction site provided the following statement to ABC15:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident involving a trade partner’s employee that occurred earlier today on the construction site located at Route 101 and Cardinals Way. Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of the individual involved. At this time, we cannot comment further until we receive the results of the investigation which is in-progress.”

-Todd Mack, Chief Business Officer of Fisher Industries