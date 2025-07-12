Amid rising school supply costs, nonprofits rally to support Valley families

It’s sizzling out there, and back-to-school shopping is heating up too.

According to the latest Consumer Price Index, school supply prices are up about 9% compared to last year and that’s hitting Valley families hard.

Parents say they’re seeing longer school supply lists and higher price tags than they are used to.

“The prices are getting higher and the lists are getting longer,” said Shandy Robinson, a local mom and military veteran.

So, Shandy and her soon-to-be second grader, Samar, did their homework by price-checking at big box stores.

“It doubled… everything is doubling,” she said. “So this event is truly a blessing.”

On Saturday, the Robinsons attended Operation Homefront’s Back-to-School Brigade.

The annual event provides free school supplies to children of active-duty and retired military families.

“When you have a family of 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 kids… that’s a huge amount of dollars to consider. Do you pay a utility bill or buy school supplies?” said Denise Dowell with Operation Homefront.

But help wasn’t limited to military families this weekend.

At Tempe Marketplace, the nonprofit Foster Arizona stepped in to support children in the DCS system by handing out Target gift cards and supplies to help kids walk into school with confidence.

“Back to school can be really exciting or very intimidating,” said Anna Dendy, Kid Initiatives Coordinator at Foster Arizona. “We’re trying to make it exciting and make sure they are ready.”