Former Pro Bowler and Cardinals tackle Luis Sharpe dies at 65

PHOENIX — The former Arizona Cardinals tackle and three-time Pro Bowler, Luis Sharpe has died at the age of 65.

The team announced the passing of Sharpe on their X account.

Michael Bidwell commented on Sharpe's passing, saying, "Throughout his lengthy and accomplished career with the Cardinals, Luis Sharpe exhibited an uncommon type of strength and toughness that made him so successful as a player. Admirably, he would later demonstrate those same traits in dealing with the personal challenges he faced when his career was over. We send our deepest condolences to all of those who loved Luis, in particular his family and former teammates."

Sharpe spent nearly all of his NFL career with the Cardinals franchise.

He made the Pro Bowl three years in a row from 1987 to 1989.