NewsLocal News

Tempe police complete pizza delivery after driver arrested during traffic stop

Tempe police say they are committed to serving the community 24/7
Tempe PD / X
Posted

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police officers helped complete an unusual delivery after a traffic stop last week.

According to the Tempe Police Department, the delivery driver was taken into custody during a routine traffic stop.

Authorities said they are committed to serving the community 24/7, so they completed the delivery themselves.

Check out the full video below:

