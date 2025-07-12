Tempe police complete pizza delivery after driver arrested during traffic stop

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police officers helped complete an unusual delivery after a traffic stop last week.
According to the Tempe Police Department, the delivery driver was taken into custody during a routine traffic stop.
Authorities said they are committed to serving the community 24/7, so they completed the delivery themselves.
Check out the full video below:
When a delivery driver was arrested during a traffic stop, our officers made sure the pizza still got to the customer. The order was Hot-N-Ready, and the suspect was Caught-N-Steady. 🍕🚨 We’re committed to serving our community 24/7—whether it’s safety or pizza delivery! pic.twitter.com/mjwy9KXPIk— Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) July 12, 2025