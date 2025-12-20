‘Smiles from Caleb’ brings healing along with holiday joy

Every December, a Valley couple shows up to the Michigan RV & Mobile Home Park off of Grand Avenue with boxes of toys, and leaves behind something much bigger.

Joe and Crystal Pabustan, the founders of “Smiles from Caleb”, say their goal is simple, make kids smile.

“This is actually our 12th year coming to this community and handing out toys,” Joe Pabustan said.

Back in the beginning, they never imagined how large the effort would become. In their first year, they handed out just five toys. Now, every December, their nonprofit reaches thousands children across the Valley, many of whom may have not had something under the tree.

“It’s nice when we can just make somebody smile, because this might be the only toy that they get,” Crystal Pabustan said.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Growing ‘Smiles from Caleb’ hasn’t been easy. Joe and Crystal say there were moments they weren’t sure they could keep growing, especially while navigating their own grief.

“At first it was super hard,” Crystal said. “Because this all kind of reminds us of our son and how much we miss him.”

“You’re like, how am I going to live the rest of my life without my son, and you just don’t think it’s possible,” Joe said.

In 2013, their son Caleb died tragically when he was just over one year old. With his birthday falling in December, the holidays became a deeply emotional time, but also an opportunity to honor him.

“He used to just make everyone smile and laugh because he was so goofy,” Crystal said. “And so that’s where that came from, Smiles from Caleb.”

For the Pabustans, every toy handed out represents more than a donation. It’s part of their own healing process.

“The idea is to help these kids get new toys,” Joes said, “But really when we give, it helps our own hearts.”

This year, the nonprofit is not asking for additional donations or toys. Instead, Joe and Crystal say their message is about something anyone can do.

“Our call to action is to go out and be the reason somebody has a reason to smile,” they said. “The world will be a better place, our community will be a better place — and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The Pabustans’ holiday season isn’t over yet. Right before Christmas, they’ll make one final stop, visiting a daycare to deliver baby toys, wrapping up another year of presents, smiles, and purpose.