WATCH: VAI Resort under construction, public vote ongoing

GLENDALE, AZ — Ballots have beenmailed out that could decide the timeline for a billion-dollar resort development and entertainment hub in Glendale.

VAI Resort is under construction with the goal of opening in 2026, but a challenge to 10 acres of space could set the open date back.

Watch ABC15's previous coverage in the player below.

Latest updates on VAI Resort in Glendale

Glendale voters will decide whether to uphold the unanimous decision by the city council last year, approving that section of the development, or overturn that.

Watch the video above to see the current progress at VAI Resort.