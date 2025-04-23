Glendale voters to decide future of $1.2 billion VAI Resort project

GLENDALE, AZ — The future of a massive $1.2 billion, 60-acre resort in Glendale is now in West Valley voters' hands.

Ballots are being mailed out on Wednesday for a special election that could either greenlight continued construction of VAI Resort — or force developers back to the drawing board on crucial parts of the project.

The ambitious project, which broke ground in 2021 and is located near State Farm Stadium, will feature four hotels, a man-made beach, 12 restaurants, bars, and even an amusement park.

Now, Glendale residents will weigh in on two key propositions tied to changes approved by the City Council. At the heart of the debate is a 10-acre portion of the 60-acre site — land that was previously zoned as open space before the council amended it to allow for offices and a parking garage.

What a "Yes" or "No" vote means:



A “Yes” vote would uphold the city’s project changes, allowing VAI Resort to proceed as planned.



would uphold the city’s project changes, allowing VAI Resort to proceed as planned. A “No” vote would overturn those changes, potentially forcing developers to redesign parts of the project but allowing for the 10-acre portion of land to remain zoned as an open space.

Opponents argue that Glendale needs more parks and open spaces, not additional development, and the city needs to

“We want to keep that 10 acres open space. We'd rather see a park than another parking lot,” said Shawn Foley, a Glendale resident opposing the rezoning. “A lot of voters feel like they've gotten bad deals.”

Supporters, from the Yes for Glendale campaign, claim that there was never a park planned for this site, and emphasize the resort’s potential economic benefits.

“We want to implement a definitive timeline for opening, but the parcel in question is essential to the project,” said Garrick Taylor, campaign spokesperson.

What’s next?

Even if voters reject the propositions, the resort isn’t necessarily canceled. Supporters say it would likely mean rethinking the layout and facing further delays.

All ballots must be returned by Election Day, May 20.

View the sample ballot

View the publicity pamphlet